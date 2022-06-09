ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Everything You Need to Know

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

For many, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a more anticipated deals event than ubiquitous retail holidays like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day. If you’re looking for unrivaled deals on luxe pieces — ranging from designer apparel and quality beauty products to chic homeware — nothing compares to Nordstrom’s annual sale.

The Anniversary Sale, which always takes place over one weekend in the summer, cuts a swath through every category. Invest in new dishware to round out a stunning tablescape for your next dinner party; buy that stunning bathing suit you’ve had your eye on but haven’t had the courage to press buy on; put that cozy loungewear set in your shopping cart because…you can never have enough loungewear.

Whatever you’re in the market for, there’s bound to be something you didn’t even know you needed waiting for you on Nordstrom’s website.

When is the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

This year’s sale officially kicks off on July 15 at 12:01 a.m. ET but their previews begin as early as June 29. This means that Nordstrom will offer a sneak peek at their best deals so you can begin curating wishlists ahead of time before they sell out.

Also available on June 29 is a digital catalogue on Nordstrom.com and their website which will feature editor picks  and other sales info that will help make your shopping experience as seamless as possible come July 15.

What are the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access Tiers?

It’s also possible to gain early access to the sale, in order to snag the best deals before they sell out. Nordstrom card holders can begin shopping as early as July 6. There are different “Nordy Club” tiers depending on your yearly spend amount, which then dictates how early you can access the sale. The tiers are as follows:

July 6: Early Access for cardmembers with Icon status.
July 7: Early Access for cardmembers with Ambassador status.
July 9: Early Access for cardmembers with Influencer status.
July 15: Anniversary Sale opens to the general public.

What brands are a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The most exciting aspect of this year’s Nordstrom Sale are the more than 100 new brands that will be featured for the first time.  Brands that will boast massive price slashes  this year include: Westman Atelier, Farm Rio, Moccamaster, L’Agence, Naked Wardrobe, Proenza Schouler White Label, Cult Gaia and Open Edit,” Wanlass lists. “We will also have all our customers’ favorite brands too, including Nike, Zella, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Vince, Barefoot Dreams, AllSaints, Free People and more.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Funko Buys Mondo, High-End Pop Culture Collectibles Vendor, From Alamo Drafthouse (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Funko is popping cult-fave pop-culture brand Mondo into its merch mix. Under a deal with indie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse, Funko acquired Mondo, which creates and sells vinyl records and soundtracks, posters, toys, apparel, books, games and other collectibles. About 30 Mondo employees are joining Funko. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed, but it’s obviously not massive. Funko says it does not expect the Mondo acquisition to have a material impact on its financial performance in 2022. Mondo, based in Austin, Texas, was founded in 2001 by Rob Jones and Tim League and...
NFL
Variety

Get Your Grill on This Summer With These Dazzling and High-Performing Outdoor Grills

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Get out your aprons, charcoal and rotisserie kits because barbecue season is officially upon us. Besides a patriotic outfit and fireworks (or earplugs to drown them out), grills are the next most important item that you should have ready for this summer, especially ahead of Fourth of July weekend. Whether you’re the self-proclaimed grill master of the family or a meat-loving amateur, we rounded up the best grills on the market right now —...
SHOPPING
Variety

These Amazon Devices Are All on Sale for Father’s Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The only thing that will make dad happier than receiving a good Father’s Day gift this year is knowing that you got it for a bargain. And luckily, Amazon has dozens of Father’s Day deals on their most coveted Alexa and smart devices so you don’t have to break this year. From Echo Shows and Fire Tablets, to Kindle Paperwhites and Fire TVs, here are the best gadgets to gift any tech-obsessed dads this...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

This Paramount+ Summer Deal Gets You an Entire Month of Streaming for Free

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Paramount+ has never had better content. Since Viacom and CBS Access merged to form the new streamer in 2019, they’ve grown an impressive catalog that includes something for everyone. The entire “Godfather” trilogy, the video game-adapted “Halo” series, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Jackass” — these are only a few of the new and old titles that have made their way onto the streamer in the last couple of months. And now Paramount+ is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
Variety

Chris Evans on Disney Restoring the Same-Sex Kiss in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ and Embracing Buzz’s Human Side

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans certainly has the market cornered on superheroes, voicing the iconic space ranger Buzz Lightyear shortly after hanging up (and handing over) his shield as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America. At the world premiere of the Disney-Pixar animated movie on June 8, Evans admitted that taking on the voice role was “intimidating,” especially when following the work of Tim Allen as Buzz in the four “Toy Story” films. “The first time you have to do that iconic line, ‘To Infinity and Beyond…,’ you kind of just do a shameless Tim Allen impression. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Hudson EGOTs With Tony Win for Producing ‘A Strange Loop’

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson has achieved the rarified status of EGOT with her Tony win for producing “A Strange Loop.” The awards gauntlet lingo of “EGOT” refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony over the course of their careers in entertainment. Notable figures who have netted wins across all four awards bodies include Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg. Only 16 individuals in history had achieved an EGOT in competitive categories ahead of tonight’s Tony Awards. Now, Hudson is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Toby Keith Reveals Ongoing Battle With Stomach Cancer: ‘I Need Time to Breathe, Recover and Relax’

Click here to read the full article. Country singer Toby Keith shared a statement Sunday announcing his ongoing battle with stomach cancer. The 60-year-old musician shared that he has been receiving treatment for the illness for the past six months. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith wrote. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.” Though Keith will be taking a step back to mend and take care of his health, the singer shared that he plans to be return to performing on stage...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Charlize Theron Reveals How She Ended Up in Both ‘Doctor Strange 2’ and ‘The Boys’

Click here to read the full article. Charlize Theron is a superhero. She’s already proven this twice in the past six weeks, debuting her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Clea in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and making a more subversive super-cameo in the season 3 premiere of “The Boys.”  But her real superpower was on display Saturday night on the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles, where she hosted a block party celebrating the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project’s 15th anniversary. Theron was fresh off a flight from Rome where she’s in production on Netflix’s “The Old Guard 2,” making...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everything You Need#Black Friday#Need To Know#Nordstrom Com
Variety

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. and Malaysia Over Same-Sex Kiss

Click here to read the full article. Pixar’s “Lightyear” will not be playing in Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Kuwait, among other West Asia territories, due to the inclusion of a same sex kiss in the “Toy Story” spinoff. The scene, involving a new lesbian space ranger character named Alisha and her partner starting a family together and greeting each other with a kiss on the lips had been originally cut from the film by Disney. But it was reinstated when Pixar animators spoke out against Disney in an open letter obtained by Variety, saying that Disney had demanded cuts, censoring “overtly...
MOVIES
Variety

James Corden Heading Back to U.K. After ‘Late Late Show’ Concludes in 2023

Click here to read the full article. James Corden will be heading back to the U.K. after he wraps on “The Late Late Show” next spring, according to his Fulwell 73 co-founder Ben Turner. Turner, a founding partner of Corden’s production company, told Variety he’s “really excited to get James back in the U.K.” Turner was speaking as part of the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta, Canada, where the British director-producer was discussing the company’s Disney+ show “Among the Stars.” “[Corden] has just got so many strings to his bow, and ‘Late’ is a big commitment that’s taken up so much of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Can Jessica Chastain Join Helen Mirren as a Same-Year Oscar and Emmy Winner?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Variety

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Air Final Episode This Week (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this Friday, Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime talk show has been airing all season without its host, Wendy Williams, who will not be present for the final episode, which will include a video montage celebrating her groundbreaking television run. “The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show says in...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Julie Andrews on Her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award and Why ‘Bridgerton’ Only Needs Her Voice

Click here to read the full article. The Dolby Theatre was alive with the sound of music on Thursday, as the American Film Institute presented the two-year-delayed Life Achievement Award Gala in honor of Julie Andrews‘ career, from “Mary Poppins” to “The Princess Diaries” Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Andrews called the honor “a culmination, in a way, of wonderful events and great fortune.” “My early years were in in Music Hall in London and vaudeville, and I was just a bit of a child brat, I suppose, that had a big voice,” Andrews said. “But the wonder was that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Tony Awards Were So Good: 6 of the Most Memorable Moments from Broadway’s Biggest Night

Click here to read the full article. Broadway celebrated its first full season after the COVID lockdown with the 75th annual Tony Awards, hosted by a newly minted Oscar winner and spotlighting stage work that included a media-darling frontrunner (“A Strange Loop”), a historical pop confection (“Six”), a “gloved one” bio-musical (“MJ”) and an epic look at the roots of American capitalism (“The Lehman Trilogy”). Much of the ceremony played out as expected, but as ably hosted by “Hamilton” alum Ariana DeBose, the night still provided plenty of moments for theater fans to remember. (1) Early wins for “Six and “MJ”...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Andrew Lloyd Webber Says ‘Costly Mistake’ Comments About ‘Cinderella’ Were Misunderstood

Click here to read the full article. Andrew Lloyd Webber says he is “devastated” that the media is reporting that he believes his West End production of “Cinderella” was a “costly mistake” and insists that his sentiments have been taken out of context. The “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats” composer was booed when a letter he wrote was read at the final performance of “Cinderella” in London on Sunday evening. In it, Lloyd Webber talked about “Cinderella’s” long road to the stage, one that saw the theater impresario doing battle with the U.K. government over health and capacity restrictions that...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Scores Sizzling $143 Million Debut, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Stays Strong With $50 Million

Click here to read the full article. “Jurassic World Dominion” stomped to the top of box office charts, scoring a massive $143 million from 4,676 cinemas in its domestic debut. Despite blistering reviews, the sixth film in Universal’s dinosaur saga is looming large over a sizzling weekend at the North American box office. It’s only the third time in the pandemic era that ticket sales have collectively eclipsed the $200 million mark, according to Comscore. That’s also thanks to the enduring popularity of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is still flying high in second place. Industry analysts are encouraged that the box office...
MOVIES
Variety

Lizzo Releases New Version of ‘Grrrls’ After Backlash Over Ableist Lyric: ‘I Never Want to Promote Derogatory Language’

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has released a new version of her single “Grrrls” after receiving backlash from disability advocates for including the word “spaz” in the song’s beginning lines. The original version of the track sparked heated debate among fans, who were disappointed with the singer’s decision to include the derogatory term. In the medical field, “spastic” refers to a disability that makes it difficult for people to control their muscles, especially in their arms and legs. One Twitter user tweeted: “Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending...
MUSIC
Variety

BTS Announces Hiatus to Pursue Solo Projects

Click here to read the full article. During BTS’ Festa dinner, which is part of an annual celebration of their founding, the group announced that they are going on hiatus. The group detailed tentative plans for solo projects and explained to fans that they need the time to take an extended break. This year marks the group’s — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — ninth anniversary as a band. In the one-hour-long Festa video, the members reflect on their successful journey together before going on to discuss their plans to pursue solo work. RM said while they’ve accomplished incredible...
MUSIC
Variety

Why Netflix Is Still ‘Keeping Things a Little Bit Quiet’ on Its Gaming Front

Click here to read the full article. Since launching its mobile games offering to members seven months ago, Netflix has released a total of 23 titles. The streamer is debuting its “Queen’s Gambit” game later this year and has revealed plans to make other games based on popular Netflix IP — including “Shadow and Bone,” “Too Hot to Handle” and “Money Heist” — plus a unique “Exploding Kittens” franchise plan that will see both a TV series and new version of the hit mobile game come to the platform. Despite those splashy announcements, Netflix still hasn’t given much in the...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Christina Ricci Praises Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Upcoming Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article. Jenna Ortega has Christina Ricci’s stamp of approval. The “Scream” star is set to play Wednesday Addams — a role Ricci famously played in the 90s — in Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series, “Wednesday.” On Saturday night, Ricci shared with Variety what it was like stepping back into the Addams Family world. “It’s super fun. I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible,” she said during the “Yellowjackets” FYC Event. “I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy