Nielsen Streaming Top 10: Hulu’s ‘Candy’ Debuts at No. 6 While ‘Ozark’ Continues to Lead

“ Candy ,” the Hulu limited series about the real story of accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery, debuted on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings in the No. 6 position with 557 million minutes viewed from May 9 to May 15.

The success of the series is notable, as it marked a new release strategy for Hulu. All five episodes of “Candy” became available during this viewing window, but the series was marketed as a “five-day event,” with a new episode appearing on the platform each day between May 9 and 13.

“Candy” stars Jessica Biel as Montgomery, a 1980s housewife in Wylie, Texas who was married with two kids and was friends and neighbors with another married housewife, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) — whose husband Allan was engaged in an affair with Montgomery. Montgomery struck Gore 41 times with an axe after the affair came to light, though she claimed self defense and was acquitted.

The series was the only non- Netflix title to make the Top 10 during this viewing window.

“ Ozark ” continued its streak in the No. 1 position after the April 29 debut of Part 2 of the show’s fourth and final season, drawing in 1.7 billion minutes viewed during the May 9-15 viewing window. “The Lincoln Lawyer” also maintained popularity, coming in second place with 884 million minutes viewed.

Additionally, the Netflix film “Senior Year” starring Rebel Wilson debuted at No. 3 with 797 million minutes viewed, followed by Top 10-familiars “Cocomelon” (715 million) and “Grace and Frankie” (584 million).

Elsewhere on the chart was “Criminal Minds” (546 million), “NCIS” (539 million), “Workin’ Moms” (512 million) and “Our Father” (450 million).

See Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings for the week of May 9-15 below, with overall streaming titles first, followed by original streaming series, acquired titles and then films.