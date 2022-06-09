Bigfoot? Coyote? Amarillo Zoo needs help identifying mystery object

(AMARILLO) - The Amarillo Zoo released a mysterious photo and wants your opinion on what it might be.

Just after 1 a.m. on May 21, security cameras at the Amarillo Zoo captured an eerie image inside a perimeter fence of what appeared to be a nondescript animal or person.

The zoo has referred to the figure as "Unidentified Amarillo Object (UAO)," and is now asking the community for their thoughts on what the "UAO" might be.

“We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba.

“It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism.”

If you think you might have an idea of what the mysterious figure is, you can contact the City of Amarillo communications office at publiccommunications@amarillo.gov.

