City council votes to hold members of Cantrell administration in contempt

By Chris Miller
 5 days ago

The New Orleans City Council Thursday wasted little time in unanimously finding two top members of the Cantrell administration in contempt. It comes less than a day after a Civil Court Judge Sydney Cates IV denied Mayor LaToya Cantrell's request for an injunction against the council's subpoena of her chief of staff Clifton Davis, and intergovernmental affairs director Arthur Walton.

The council wants testimony and documents from the mayor's office as it investigates the Smart Cities contract. Smart Cities was a city-wide technology initiative that included expanding broadband access, public wifi, and enhanced usage of the Internet in city infrastructure. The council has questions about possible connections between people in the mayor's office and the consortium that won the bid. Smart Cities has since been shelved.

Council president Helena Moreno explains what happens next.

"So what the council has now done is directed the city attorney to move forward with charges of contempt of council," she said. "She will move forward with those, unless she chooses to recuse herself. If she recuses herself, then it will be up to the district attorney to then move forward with these proceedings."

Moreno later told WWL's Newell Normand that the city attorney's action will be on hold while the mayor's office appeals Judge Cates' denial.

Councilman Joe Giarrusso told WWL's Tommy Tucker Thursday morning that the attempt to stop the council from performing its charter-authorized duty does not look good for the mayor's office

"The fact that the city has fought so hard to not produce documents makes everybody more dubious about what's in that production, and what the public should be seeing," he said.

Giarrusso says he expects the mayor's office's appeal to also be rejected, and hopes the council will have the documents they're seeking by next week

The mayor's office today issued this response to the council's vote:

"We stand firm in our position that these actions, including today's ruling, are political, duplicative, and a misuse of taxpayer funds," said Gregory Joseph, Director of Communications. "The City Council could have used a more straightforward and accurate procedure by simply submitting a public records request for the administration to turn over executive branch documentation.

"As we continue to work with City Council leaders to satisfy their demands in a timely manner, they should, in return, work in collaboration with the administration to address the residents' most critical concerns, including enhancing public safety, ensuring we are prepared for yet another above-average hurricane season, and improving our aging infrastructure."

