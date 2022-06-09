ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ye Gets Around: Kanye West Spotted With Model Monica Corgan

By Lance Strong
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

Source: Monica Corgan rumored to be dating Kanye West / @monicac0rgan

Kanye West lives his love life out loud much like how he approaches his creative endeavors, and it appears he’s moving on yet again. After rumors of splitting with model Chaney Jones , Ye was spotted on a movie date with model Monica Corgan.

Monica Corgan, Mystery Woman

Instagram user @mottafied snapped a discreet shot of Kanye and Corgan during a showing of Top Gun: Maverick, presumably somewhere in Los Angeles. A quick scan of Corgan’s Instagram page revealed that she definitely was at the movies earlier this week but it isn’t known if that moment was from the same day.

Not a lot is known about Monica Corgan but what we found is that she’s 23 years old and has a moderately buzzing Instagram page. She also sports a lot of Balenciaga outfits dating back a year and more. Surely after this news continues to break wide, her follower numbers will shoot through the roof.

Corgan also maintains an OnlyFans account with over 370 pictures and 27 videos. Her look is vastly different from the aforementioned Jones, who some felt was a clone of Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The chatter on the streets is that Kanye and Corgan have dated periodically in the past and the Chicago superstar mentioned the model by name on a leaked version of “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000.

Ye hasn’t confirmed or denied any of the dating rumors as it appears he’s still making appeals to get his family back as evidenced by the new track “New Love” featuring the late XXXTentacion.

With everyone’s curiosity piqued, we’ve gathered a handful of images of Monica Corgan in the gallery below.

