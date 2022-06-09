ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

PGA Ban of LIV Golfers Tries to Evade Litigation Hazards

By Michael McCann and Jim Gorant
Sportico
Sportico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WgW7_0g5kQqK100

Click here to read the full article.

In law, a court typically won’t hear a legal question until there is an actual dispute. Hypotheticals and maybes don’t cut it.

For golf fans wondering if the PGA Tour can legally discipline its members for playing for LIV Golf ’s first event at the Centurion Club outside London, that question now has an actual dispute and could be litigated.

On Thursday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced in a letter to members that golfers who compete without releases, “are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible” to play on the Tour, including the Presidents Cup.

Monahan’s reasoning is straightforward. As a contractual condition of Tour membership, golfers agree to play Tour events and agree to not play in other events without the Tour’s permission. Along those lines, players contractually assent to the player handbook, which explicitly allows the Tour to fine, suspend or ban members for violating regulations.

Monahan’s letter acknowledged that members rationally make decisions “for their own financial-based reasons.” But he also noted that when a person joins a member organization, there are duties and responsibilities that must be followed.

Players who join LIV, Monahan underscored, do so without the Tour’s authorization. As Monahan sees it, these players “can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform” as Tour members who follow the rules.

“That expectation,” Monahan contextualized for the Tour’s members, “disrespects you, our fans and our partners.”

LIV Golf sees the situation quite differently. In a statement, the new league blasts Monahan’s statement as “vindictive” and one that “deepens the divide between the Tour and its members.” LIV also finds it hypocritical for the Tour, “an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game,” to “block golfers from playing.” LIV concluded its statement with a warning, saying the Tour won’t have “the last word on this topic” and stressing that “the era of free agency is beginning.”

There’s a good chance that a court will have the last word. As detailed more fully in other Sportico lega l stories , there are at least four types of litigation that could follow.

  1. Suspended golfers could sue the Tour on antitrust and contract claims.

A golfer who has lost his Tour membership by playing in LIV events without authorization could petition a court for a restraining order. If granted, the order would prohibit the Tour from carrying out a suspension. The Tour could appeal such an order to the applicable U.S. Court of Appeals. Correspondingly, the denial of restraining order could be appealed by a player.

In this type of litigation, the golfer would maintain the Tour is operating as a monopsony in violation of federal antitrust law. The Tour, under this theory, prevents other buyers (i.e., LIV) of services offered by elite golfers. Mindful that antitrust law is most concerned with protecting consumers, the golfer would insist the exclusion of rival organizations is harmful to golf fans. These fans, it would be argued, are better off if they can watch their favorite players compete in as many tournaments as possible. In statements to media, LIV has also maintained that fans would enjoy its format as a point of differentiation from the Tour’s format. The golfer could thus argue the Tour is denying golf consumers a chance to see a new and exciting format.

In addition to an antitrust claim, the golfer would contend that the Tour has acted arbitrarily and capriciously—the applicable legal standard for judging how a member organization applies its own rules— in denying releases to play for LIV. If the Tour has a history of readily granting releases, a player could say the decision to deny LIV is designed as a punitive measure that betrays past practices.

The Tour would be armed with several defenses.

First, the Tour would stress that members contractually agree to follow Tour rules. These rules are in writing and, as a condition of membership, golfers accept them. If members don’t want to follow these rules, they can—as Dustin Johnson and several other golfers have done—quit the Tour. Tour golfers, in other words, can’t have their cake and eat it too.

Second, the Tour would repudiate the notion that its rules harm golf fans and by extension consumers. The Tour would assert it has constructed a model of well-organized system of competition that has made the sport extremely popular–and lucrative, including for its member players. To prevent the Tour from enforcing its rules, the Tour would argue, would harm, not benefit, golf fans. There would be chaos in the industry and the Tour would suffer diminished capacity to negotiate valuable sponsorship and other contracts that are popular with fans. This defense would rely on precedent, too. Nearly 50 years ago, the U.S. Tennis Association relied on it in defeating an antitrust lawsuit brought by member players whom it denied a chance to play in a rival league. Additionally, the Tour could point to statements by several players who’ve signed up with LIV that part of the appeal was that they’d have to play fewer events, which undermines the argument that consumers benefit from the new outfit.

Third, the Tour would emphasize that, like other sports leagues, it enjoys wide latitude in applying its rules. Courts have consistently deferred to decision-making by private membership organizations so long as they follow their own rules. Here, the Tour would maintain, it gave the golfers advanced notice of what might happen and now it has happened.

  1. LIV Golf could sue the Tour under antitrust and tortious interference claims.

LIV Golf is also a potential plaintiff. The league could raise similar antitrust arguments as those discussed above and those claims would focus on (alleged) consumer harm. Separately, LIV could assert that by punishing member golfers for doing business with LIV, the Tour has tortiously interfered with LIV’s prospective business relationships.

The Tour, meanwhile, would emphasize that its members agreed to follow rules, that the sport has become very popular with fans (consumers) through its system and as a member organization, it has every right to enforce its own rules.

  1. Suspended Tour golfers and LIV could sue Tour business partners as co-defendants.

Antitrust lawsuits are among the most feared in law. Successful ones can lead to treble damages, meaning if a jury finds that the defendant caused $10 million in damages to economic competition, those damages are automatically multiplied by three. Plaintiff’s attorneys can make not-so-small fortunes out of antitrust cases. Antitrust lawsuits also tend to be very expensive, requiring expert witnesses and other parties and often lasting several years (quick illustration: NCAA v. Alston was in court for about eight years).

Any entity, including sponsors, courses and media companies, that does business with the Tour could be joined in an antitrust lawsuit on the theory that they’re part of an illegal conspiracy to interfere with economic competition and harm consumers.

This may be one reason why, for example, the U.S. Golf Association announced it would permit golfers who play in LIV’s London event to also play in next week’s U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The USGA , which oversees the 14 national championships including the U.S. Open and the U.S. Women’s Open, is under no obligation to follow Tour rules and, for antitrust defense reasons, to not enforce Tour bans. On the other hand, USGA has consistently maintained that it can deny entry to anyone at any time for any reason. It also emphasized its decision was only for this year’s event, which suggests USGA’s move might be buying time to let things play out. The Professional Golfers’ Association of America, meanwhile, would take on a similar legal risk by enforcing a Tour ban.

  1. The Tour could sue LIV for tortious interference.

Tour golfers are independent contractors rather than employees. That distinction has important antitrust significance. If golfers were employees and unionized, they would enter into a collective bargaining agreement that would negate their right to sue the Tour under antitrust law. But even as independent contractors, they are members who contractually owe duties to the Tour.

The Tour could argue that LIV has wrongfully interfered with its membership contracts by inducing golfers to either quit the Tour (like Johnson) or attempt to play in violation of their Tour membership (like Mickelson). LIV, in response, would maintain that golfers are adults who can make their own decisions about their careers, and that offering them a chance to play in other events is not illegal.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Dustin Johnson Improves Lie as LIV Golf Opener Offers Wedge

Click here to read the full article. The controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour announced the field for its first event next week, and Phil Mickelson isn’t on the list. But Dustin Johnson is. Johnson, the 13th-ranked golfer in the world and two-time major winner, is the boldest name among the 42 entrants announced late Tuesday for the LIV Golf Invitational Series’ first event at London’s Centurion Club, due to start June 9. Johnson had said in February that he was “fully committed to the PGA Tour.” On Tuesday, the golfer’s agent issued a statement. “Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off and...
GOLF
Sportico

U.S. TV Market Is a Tough Lie for PGA Tour Antagonist LIV Golf

Click here to read the full article. A worldwide audience of just under 50,000 fans and curiosity seekers on Thursday streamed the official launch of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, as Dustin Johnson ripped his first tee shot down the middle of the fairway at Hemel Hempstead’s Centurion Club. Two hours later, while Phil Mickelson glowered over his double-bogey putt on the ninth green, the number of onlookers monitoring the action via LIV Golf’s YouTube channel and Facebook page had crept over the 100,000 mark. As much as they are the biggest names linked to the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, Johnson and...
TV & VIDEOS
Sportico

U.S. Open Showcases Golf’s Drive to Innovate in Sports Betting

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. After coming off the high of the 86th Masters, marked by the triumphant return of Tiger Woods to Augusta National—and followed by the dramatic finish at the PGA Championship—the sports betting industry is ready to channel that same energy at the U.S. Open. Emerging star Scottie Scheffler will likely shine this week in Brookline, Massachusetts—a state that’s looking to open the doors to sports betting, providing a perfect backdrop to establish sports wagering as a mainstream fixture within the golf community. Since the repeal of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Daily Mail

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan stresses that players who have signed up to the LIV Golf Invitational Series won't be allowed to 'freeride'

Players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series will not be allowed to 'freeride' off the PGA Tour, commissioner Jay Monahan said on Sunday. Monahan spoke to CBS host Jim Nantz during the network's coverage of the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, three days after suspending PGA Tour members who teed off in the inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, despite having been refused permission.
GOLF
The Spun

Nick Faldo Makes His Opinion On Saudi Tour Very Clear

Nick Faldo isn't a fan of the Saudi Arabian LIV Tour that's currently taking players from the PGA Tour. During CBS' coverage of the Canadian Open on Saturday, Faldo gave his true thoughts on the tour. “No. 1, you saw those faces, you can’t feel good being a major champion...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golfer#Centurion Club
The Spun

Look: Jack Nicklaus Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Win Sunday

Jack Nicklaus is rumored to have turned down a massive, nine-figure offer to be involved with LIV Golf. So, it's safe to say that Nicklaus was pleased with what he saw from the PGA Tour on Sunday afternoon. Rory McIlroy took home the win at the Canadian Open on Sunday...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Post-Round Interview

Rory McIlroy made sure to mention Greg Norman during his post-victory interview at the Canadian Open. McIlroy successfully defended his title from last year and won his 21st overall PGA Tour event, which is one more than Norman. Norman is currently the commissioner of LIV Golf and CEO of LIV...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy Slammed for Petty Comment After Winning the Canadian Open

Rory McIlory defended his Canadian Open title last night winning by two shots, afterwards the Northern Irish man was talking to Sky Sports and clearly took objection with the pundits comments on his wedge play. It’s good to see McIlroy back winning and with two majors left to play this...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Amanda Balionis Renner Moment Went Viral Saturday

As part of her golf reporting role for CBS Sports, Amanda Balionis Renner often has the chance to cover some interesting and amusing stories. At the RBC Canadian Open this weekend, Balionis Renner made a stop at the Rink Hole on Saturday. For those unfamiliar, the Rink Hole at St. George's is an ode to Canada's love of hockey.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

PGA Tour and Arab SuperLeague are in court

The tug-of-war between the PGA Tour and the professional golfers who have chosen to play on the Arab SuperLeague is likely to end in court. As announced, zero tolerance has come from the US circuit towards those who are playing the first of the Liv Golf Series, in London. Arab...
GOLF
Golf.com

2022 RBC Canadian Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share

It’s going to be an epic Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open, where three of the PGA Tour’s biggest stars, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau — are set to duke it out for a national title. For McIlroy, the victory would be quite a defense....
GOLF
Golf Digest

U.S. Open 2022: The top 100 golfers competing at The Country Club, ranked

A week after the elite level of the men’s game split into two, the world’s best golfers reunite outside Boston for the year’s third major championship. Ahead of the U.S. Open at The Country Club, we ranked the top 100 players in the field—PGA Tour guys, LIV guys, Korn Ferry guys, DP World Tour guys, amateurs and everyone in between—to help you win wagers, fill out your DFS roster or simply be a more informed viewer. Happy reading, and happy major week.
GOLF
Sportico

NBA Raising $254 Million for Teams, Bringing Debt to $7.4 Billion

Click here to read the full article. The National Basketball Association is raising $254 million this week backed by national media revenues, according to a ratings opinion issued by Fitch Ratings on Monday. League subsidiary Hardwood Funding LLC is selling three uneven tranches of senior secured notes—about $137 million, $90 million and $26 million—using income from the media contracts to back the debt, according to Fitch. Based on prior disclosures, the debt is almost certainly meant to provide operating capital for three individual franchises, which aren’t disclosed. The NBA didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment. The new fundraising brings the...
NBA
Sportico

Nicklaus v. Nicklaus: Golfer Sued by Namesake Co. Over Rival Tour and IP Use

Click here to read the full article. Jack Nicklaus is now a defendant in a lawsuit brought by Nicklaus Companies, and the current battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is a factor in the action. In 2007, Nicklaus sold a controlling partnership in a selection of companies he’d started to Emigrant Bank and its founder Howard Milstein. Milstein went on to create an umbrella company called 8 A.M. Golf that holds a number of properties related to the sport: Golf Magazine and Golf.com, Miura Golf, Club Conex, True Spec Golf and GolfLogix. As part of the mix, the Nicklaus...
GOLF
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy