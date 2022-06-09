ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

“Ice Ice Baby” Alleged Ghostwriter Calls OG Struggle Rapper Vanilla Ice A Pathological Liar

By Easy Money Typer
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VIJu_0g5kQkGt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDgxO_0g5kQkGt00

Source: Jim Steinfeldt / Getty

Vanilla Ice is being called a pathological liar by the man who claimed to be the pen behind the iconic recorded “Ice Ice Baby.”

Is Vanilla Ice A Liar?

The story of Suge Knight allegedly fleecing the annoyingly legendary one-hit wonder for his hit record “Ice Ice Baby” is well-known.

During a 1996 Interview with ABC News , Vanilla Ice, born Robert Van Winkle, claimed Hip-Hop’s legendary boogie man and Death Row Record’s former owner intimidated him into signing over points to himself and a man named Mario Johnson.

“That is the guy that Suge brought over there that was an acquaintance of mine that had nothing to do with that song.” Ice also denied that Suge Knight hung his white a** over a balcony at Beverly Hills hotel in hopes of shaking money out of him he felt Vanilla Ice owed him.

“That’s a lie,” WInkle explained. “I read the story, and I heard it, and I had to defend it nine million times, but he never took me to the balcony, threatened to hang me over, or anything.”

“He lies so much. He’s a liar, bro.”

Well, Johnson is calling CAP and is accusing Vanilla Ice of lying all the time.

Johnson sat down with The Art of The Dialogue and explained his beef with OG culture vulture doesn’t stem from “Ice Ice Baby” but something else.

Per Complex :

Johnson alleges he first met Vanilla Ice in a Texas nightclub owned by his manager. Despite being a California native, Johnson says they happened to meet because it was at a time when he was helping out his father with the family business.

The conversation switches over to fact-checking statements Vanilla Ice has made in the past, such as writing “Ice Ice Baby” at the age of 16 and being from the hood.

Johnson sums it up by calling Vanilla Ice a liar. “I’m just gonna keep it 100, he lies so much that he be believing them lies. I’m telling you facts,” he said. “He lies so much, he’s a liar, bro.”

Johnson also claims he was paid to write five songs for the “rapper’s” 1990 album To The Extreme. Johnson presented the rapper with nine songs, and he took them all without even crediting.

It sounds like there should be a new song called “Lies Lies Baby.” You can watch the entire interview below.

Photo: Jim Steinfeldt / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Vanilla Ice Disses Suge Knight In Response To Claims He Didn't Write "Ice, Ice Baby"

Vanilla Ice found himself facing ghostwriting allegations this week after a Death Row affiliate detailed his role in creating the hit record, "Ice Ice Baby." Mario "Chocolate" Johnson recently sat down with The Art Of Dialogue where he claimed that Vanilla Ice hardly contributed to the writing process of the record. Not only that, but Johnson said that he inked a large chunk of Vanilla Ice's debut album.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pasha Bleasdell death: Model and star of Nelly’s ‘Hot in Herre’ video dies aged 38

Model and star of one of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” video, Pasha Bleasdell has died of a brain tumour at the age of 38.The news of her death was announced by her friend and music video director, Director X.“We lost a friend yesterday,” he wrote on Instagram. “Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumour on 4 June, at 11.59 pm.“If you made videos in 2000s or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones ‘Where I Want To Be’ from there we put her in the mix....
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Vanilla Ice Is a Liar, Says 'Ice Ice Baby' Co-Writer

Rap music's first song to go No. 1 on Billboard -- Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" -- is still one of its most controversial, as one of Ice's collaborators comes forward claiming the rapper's a total fraud. Mario "Chocolate" Johnson — the man Suge Knight infamously appointed as co-writer of...
MUSIC
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Son Wave, 9 Mos., Looks Just Like Sister Kulture, 3, In Cute New Photos

Cardi B, 29, gave fans some joy on June 4 when she shared brand new photos of her son Wave! The doting mom posted the adorable snapshots to celebrate the tot turning nine months old and she didn’t hold back. Her followers got to see several close-up pics of the happy baby posing and smiling, just months after she initially kept him out of the spotlight in the days shortly after his birth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suge Knight
Person
Vanilla Ice
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Ice Baby#Liar#Pathological#Ghostwriter#Getty Vanilla Ice#Abc News
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley's Daughter Calls Out Mo'Nique, "You're Disgusting... Get Some Help"

The dispute between Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley isn't quite over yet. What started as a contract issue, has now become a full-out social media quarrel. While on stage at a comedy show last weekend, Mo said some hurtful words about D.L. and stated that she was supposed to headline the event. From there, everything went haywire.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Master P Declared Single in Divorce with Estranged Wife

Master P has been split from his estranged wife for over a decade, but he's only now been officially declared a single man in the eyes of the law. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Master P and Sonya Miller are officially no longer a couple ... it remains to be seen if their divorce is totally finalized or if they still have some things to work out.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Hypebae

Jason Momoa Receives Backlash After Implying He Supports Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Jason Momoa implied a neutral stance on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard verdict, which caused him to receive a lot of backlash. The Hawaii native liked both Depp’s and Heard’s Instagram posts, which were personal statements about the verdict outcome, resulting in a win for Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean star wrote about having his “life back” thanks to the jury, while Heard expressed her disappointment about the results.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy