ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ashley Graham Shares Sassy New Video To Normalize All Postpartum Bodies That 'Haven't And May Never Bounce Back'

By Taylor Plumstead
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1dcZ_0g5kQgjz00

Click here to read the full article.

Ashley Graham is the body-positive role model all moms need, especially if we aren’t quite feeling like ourselves at any stage postpartum. The model and mother of three — she shares son Issac, 2 and twin sons Malachi and Roman, 5 months, with husband Justin Ervin — just posted an impromptu new video on Instagram, where she’s candidly feeling herself (and all her amazing postpartum curves ) in the middle of a photoshoot. The inspiring message she shared alongside it will give you chills.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham)

“Posting this video for all the mamas who haven’t and may never “bounce back” and for anyone who needs to be reminded that your body is beautiful in its realest form,” Graham wrote in her June 8 Instagram caption, alongside the video. “This is my strong, five-month-postpartum-been-pregnant-for-two-years body. as it is. in hopes to further normalize ALL bodies in every and any stage of life.”

In what seems to be a photoshoot promoting her Ashley Graham x Knix clothing line, Graham hilariously impresses the photographer on set as he catches her mid-pose, not realizing she’s taking a home video on her iPhone. “Show me — oh!” he says, picking up his camera. “She’s showin’ everybody,” another voice chimes in. Graham laughs along, still admiring herself in the iPhone’s camera lens all the while. “It’s a video,” Graham tells her photographer before she laughs and cuts the clip short.

Graham’s super inspiring social media declarations about loving your body at every stage — be it pregnancy or postpartum — are always there for moms who need a little pick-me-up. It’s the kind of energy we could all use more of, mama or not.

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHmLD_0g5kQgjz00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin Is An Official 'Umbrella Holder' for Baby Grace & The Picture is So Sweet!

Click here to read the full article. Moms wear many hats — comforter, chef, boo-boo kisser, master of silly faces, photographer, protector … the list goes on. Bindi Irwin has added two new roles to the list, which she shared in the cutest way! In a new picture, Irwin revealed she’s the official “umbrella holder” and “puddle splash supporter” for her daughter Grace Warrior, 1. The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star posted a photo to Instagram Monday that will make you want to pull out your rain boots and play outside! She’s holding a big green umbrella over Grace as she...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Shawn Johnson's 10-Month-Old Just Learned How to Give Slobbery But Sweet Kisses in an Adorable New Video

Click here to read the full article. Shawn Johnson shared a very sweet — and adorably sloppy — kiss with her son Jett James East in a recent Instagram post. The mom wrote alongside the video: “10 month old learns ‘kiss.'” Parents flocked to the comment section to share their own love of early kisses from the kiddos. “Those open mouth baby kisses are just the best,” one person wrote. Another added: “The best ever I am soaking in every single one from my 19 month old boy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Johnson East (@shawnjohnson) Johnson...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Graham
Person
Chills
Person
Justin Ervin
SheKnows

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Revealed She Gets Along With 'Only One' of Nick Cannon's Other Baby Mamas

Click here to read the full article. Nick Cannon has been claiming the spotlight ahead of his eighth child’s birth, whom he is expecting with model girlfriend Bre Tiesi. Since he has been honest about his insecurities raising so many children, the artist recently made headlines after revealing his vasectomy consultation, too. Now it’s time for Abby De La Rosa — DJ, former girlfriend, and father of Cannon’s twin sons, Zion and Zillon — to speak up about her relationship with Cannon’s other baby mamas as she enters into her third pregnancy. In a Jun. 8 OnlyFans post, De La Rosa...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Mom Had the Best Reaction When Her BIL Told Her Not to Publicly Breastfeed & Reddit is Applauding

Click here to read the full article. What’s the best way to handle a situation where you’re being shamed for breastfeeding? One mom came up with her own creative solution. She took to Reddit’s AITA forum to share an interaction she had with her brother-in-law while they were out to dinner. “We all got invited out for my dads birthday dinner, and obviously I took my little ones with me. While there my baby got hungry and I fed her, as one does,” the mom explained. “Afterwards my BIL mentioned how ‘things like that’ make him uncomfortable, and asked if I’d...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Backstreet Boys Brought Their Kids on Stage in Rare Appearance During Hollywood Bowl Performance

Click here to read the full article. As if the Backstreet Boys’ resumed DNA World Tour couldn’t get any more exciting, the favorite boy band shocked fans with some adorable, sweet guests of honor at their recent Hollywood Bowl performance in Los Angeles. Since all five members of the Backstreet Boys have children now — including Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson — their little ones made a very special (and rare) appearance at the concert. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) During their performance of the hit song “No...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Tori Spelling Pens Heartfelt Message To Congratulate Daughter Stella on Graduating Amid 'Bullying and Adversity'

Click here to read the full article. Middle school can be tough, and not even children of celebrities are immune to the transitional, grueling, and sometimes painful moments those years can bring. Tori Spelling’s daughter Stella McDermott, who she shares with husband Dean McDermott, recently graduated from middle school — and Spelling took to Instagram to not only congratulate her daughter, but also share the challenges Stella endured just to make it to graduation day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) “My girl graduated from middle school today,” Spelling wrote in her June 9 Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Kate Middleton#Home Video#A S H L E
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Creates an Adorable Makeup Tutorial & She Is So Proud of Her Final Look!

Click here to read the full article. Nobody is more confident in their beauty than Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James. The little girl, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, just made the most adorable makeup tutorial — and she is proud of herself at the end result! In a new video posted to Instagram yesterday, Kaavia applies foundation for the camera, narrating her tips along the way. The video starts by showing Kaavia in a pink dress, face covered in blotchy foundation. Union asks, “Who did your makeup?” and she responds, “Me!” with a big smile. “Makeup tutorial with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Kylie Jenner Documents the Sweetest Mommy-and-Me Shopping Trip With Stormi in New Video & They're Basically Twins

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner makes it a point to include daughter Stormi Webster — who she shares with Travis Scott — in fun events, from walking the red carpet to extravagant Mother’s Day celebrations. Jenner and Scott recently welcomed a baby boy in February 2022, but that hasn’t prevented the mom of two from embarking on mommy-and-me dates with just Stormi. In a series of June 8 Instagram posts, Jenner shared the sweetest shopping trip she took with Stormi to Ulta Beauty, so the two could purchase some products from the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Called Her His 'First & Only Wife' While Crashing Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears woke up yesterday knowing it was the day she would marry the man she loves: her boyfriend since 2017 and fiancé since Sept. 2021, Sam Asghari. Hours after that, the rest of the world found out that she was preparing for an intimate 60-person ceremony at her home and rushed to follow updates on her big day — which then hit a twist neither Spears nor her fans could have seen coming. Spears’ brief (specifically, 55-hours-brief) ex-husband Jason Alexander live-streamed himself on Instagram approaching her home and trying to gain access...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

As ‘Sprina’ Fans Grow Impatient With His General Hospital Character, Nicholas Alexander Chavez Chimes In: ‘Come On, Spencer’

Viewers are beyond ready for Esme to get her comeuppance. For a while — a long while, many a General Hospital viewer might say — Spencer has been faking his relationship with Esme just so that he can eventually expose her for framing Trina, the young woman he really loves. “But enough is enough” seemed to be the message that the audience recently sent on Twitter.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Are Beaming With Pride as Their Son Deacon Completes This Momentous Milestone

Click here to read the full article. A rare mini-family reunion took place the other day between Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, and Deacon Phillippe for Deacon’s momentous high school graduation. And the pics are beyond adorable! On June 9, Witherspoon posted a series of photos of Deacon’s graduation, excitedly talking about how proud she is of her growing man. She posted the pictures and video with the caption, “Congrats to you @deaconphillippe on Graduating High School! 💫So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind & generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and make us proud every day....
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Is The 'Cutest Little Surf Buddy' in New Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Apply sunscreen? Check. Grab your board? Check. Bring the cutest little girl to do a surf check with you? Obviously! The last step is the most important for Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell, as he recently brought along their 1-year-old daughter Grace Warrior on a morning stroll to check the conditions of the water. And the pictures he posted of it on Instagram yesterday are so incredibly sweet! In the first picture, Powell is holding a pink-clad Grace with one arm, as she sticks out her tongue at the camera. He’s wearing a hoodie...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

His Life in Pictures: As the Son of Young & Restless/Days of Our Lives’ Greg Rikaart Turns 6, Photos Tell the Sweet Story of ‘the World’s Most Loved and Secure Kid’

On June 12, 2016, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor and his husband welcomed their first child, Montgomery Argo. Today, Sunday, June 12, Soaps.com sends the son of The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives star Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo) and his husband Robert Sudduth a very happy birthday! To honor Montgomery Argo Rikaart-Sudduth’s big day, join us as we take a look back at his life in pictures through various sweet — and funny — moments that his proud papa has shared over the years.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meghan & Harry's Daughter Lilibet Reportedly Only Got a 'Formal,' 'In & Out' Meeting With the Queen

Click here to read the full article. Even though the Platinum Jubilee celebrations have wrapped up, details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip are still leaking out. There is a lot of focus on their daughter Lilibet’s meeting with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and it probably wasn’t the introduction the family was hoping for. The Queen did not attend Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday. Instead, the family, including son Archie, 3, visited her at Windsor Castle on Thursday, June 2. According to a source for The Sun, the royals only spent 15 minutes together. “It...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Elvis Presley's Ex-Wife, Daughter, & Granddaughter Shared a Red Carpet Moment at Graceland's 'Elvis' Premiere

Click here to read the full article. It was a Presley family reunion for Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, and Priscilla Presley, who showed up to support the Graceland premiere of Elvis in Memphis, Tennessee. The biopic ,starring Austin Butler in the titular role, has the stamp of approval from the entire Presley clan. Keough marked the special event by sharing photos of the screening with her Instagram followers. (See the photo HERE.) She proudly looked at her mom and grandmother as all three women showed up in coordinating black outfits. The 33-year-old lookalike granddaughter of the King wrote, “We’re so...
MEMPHIS, TN
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan and Family Announce Baby Boy’s Early Arrival: ‘Our Lil Man Couldn’t Wait to Join Us’

Bold & Beautiful star becomes a dad for the second time, well ahead of schedule!. It was back in February when Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan and wife Kayla Ewell announced they were expecting their second child together. At the time, the thrilled couple revealed that Ewell was pregnant with a boy, with the mama-to-be enthusing, “I really wanted to be a boy mom. I’m excited to meet him. It’ll be fun.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

53K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy