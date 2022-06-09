ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson Reveals She Has A Girlfriend With Sweet Photo, And Happy Pride

By Heidi Venable
 5 days ago

Rebel Wilson has been dropping jaws and inspiring fans with her amazing weight loss over the past couple of years, and now she’s done it again with a big announcement. The Senior Year actress celebrated Pride Month with some personal news, as she came out on June 9 by sharing a cute photo to Instagram of her with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Ramona Argruma is the owner of Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable clothing brand based in Los Angeles. It’s unknown how long Rebel Wilson and the clothing and jewelry designer have been a couple, but their smiles on the Instagram photo are all we need. Take a look at the surprising and adorable announcement below:

Happy Pride, indeed! The caption on Rebel Wilson's post says she thought she was looking for a Disney prince, when maybe what she needed all this time was a Disney princess. How sweet! She also left heart and rainbow emojis on her post, with the hashtag #loveislove.

TMZ reports Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma were spotted together at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles in February. The newly announced couple also went to Cabo in March with a group of friends to celebrate the Pitch Perfect actress' 42nd birthday.

The comedian is known to stay pretty private about her love life. She dated Jacob Busch for a few months in 2020-2021, but People reported they broke up because "he was not the one for her long term." US Weekly reports Rebel Wilson also split from comedian Mickey Gooch Jr. in 2015 after dating for only a few months and also briefly dated stuntman Aden Stay in 2017.

Rebel Wilson has been motivating fans with inspiring stories about her “Year of Health,” in which she lost over 70 pounds in 2020 to reach her goal weight and maintain it over the next couple of years .

The actress has opened up about her weight loss journey, which started after a doctor offended her during a visit in which she was talking about fertility and family planning. But in her journey to better health, she got pushback from her team , who questioned why she would want to change her life when she'd found so much success as the "funny fat girl." Her most famous role, probably still to date, is "Fat Amy" from the Pitch Perfect movies, but after her incredible weight loss, she's got a new nickname — "Fit Amy."

Fans got to see the result of all her hard work last month, when Senior Year was released to Netflix subscribers . It was the actress’ first movie since appearing in Isn’t It Romantic , The Hustle , Jojo Rabbit and Cats , all in 2019.

Hopefully Rebel Wilson will continue to share updates on her new relationship with "Disney princess" Ramona Agruma, because this is a fairy tale fans definitely want to see more of!

Along with Senior Year , see what other movies to stream on Netflix , and be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule , if you’d like to start planning your next trip to the theater.

Comments / 11

stormie 7
5d ago

thus girl is lost . she never said she was bi or anything. now all of the sudden I'm gay🤥🤥🤥🤥

Reply(6)
6
☠️DEZ☠️
4d ago

Y'all to dense.. my only issue is they kinda look alike.. room full of bigotry. Y'all better evolve and get with the times.. it's popular for young people to be gay or bi..

Reply
2
