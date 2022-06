June 13 (UPI) -- Post Malone is going on tour in 2022. The 26-year-old singer and rapper announced the Twelve Carat tour featuring Roddy Ricch on Monday. Malone will kick off the tour Sept. 10 in Omaha, Neb., and bring the venture to a close Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday.

