VIRGINIA BEACH — A small businessperson who is seeking public office for the first time is running for the Virginia Beach City Council in the new District 8. Chris Taylor, a founding partner in the local Smoothie Stop Café chain, announced this past month that he will seek the seat. It is currently represented by longtime City Councilmember Louis Jones, who was elected to represent the Bayside District under the former at-large local elections system and lives within District 8 under the new local voting system in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO