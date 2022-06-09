ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Plains review: a three-hour film set almost entirely in a car – and it is extraordinary

By Luke Buckmaster
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqPW9_0g5kPO5E00
‘A tremendous achievement’ … a still from the film The Plains.

Many strange thoughts ping-ponged around my mind while watching David Easteal’s three-hour drama The Plains, despite nothing remotely strange occurring during it. Based in the back of a car for almost the entirety of its very hefty running time, the film captures a series of work-to-home commutes for a middle-aged lawyer, Andrew (Andrew Rakowski), who has a familiar routine: calling his mother and wife; listening to talkback radio; sitting in silence; or chatting to a colleague (Easteal, also the film’s director and writer) who he sometimes gives a lift home.

Sound interesting? Of course not. But this extraordinarily mundane film – a combination of words I’m fairly certain I’ve never used before – is a tremendous achievement and, in a subtle way, an amazing work of art. Such pared-back voyeurism provokes many interesting ideas: that drama can exist without the dramatic and that engaging narratives are everywhere around us, observable with the right eyes.

The Plains is told through conversations, both between Andrew and his colleague, and Andrew on his phone. Easteal resists staging these calls on speakerphone, which would have allowed both sides of the exchange to be heard; instead, we hear only Andrew, which makes for a restricted aural perspective that matches the film’s restricted visuals. Ordinary speech turns into small puzzles we try to solve.

The gimmick of setting an entire movie inside a car has been done before, such as Tom Hardy’s one-man thriller Locke, which regularly cuts around and outside the car while the actor stays inside. Easteal’s camera remains dead still for the vast majority of the experience, allowing us to see only the back of Rakowski’s head.

Nor is it like Jafar Panahi’s brilliant Tehran Taxi, in which the Iranian director concealed three cameras to make for some highly dramatic moments. But The Plains isn’t dramatic at all, operating in slow and small reveals, the details of the protagonist’s life gradually fleshed out.

Sign up to receive Guardian Australia’s weekend culture and lifestyle email

We learn that Andrew has been in the legal and courtroom game for a long time (part of “the old guard”). He has a wife named Cheri (Cheri LeCornu), who is occasionally seen but never heard. The health of his frail elderly mother, who he calls most days, is deteriorating. This tangent constitutes the equivalent of a plotline – although, a word like “plot” doesn’t sit quite right, implying an artifice antithetical to the film’s naturalistic vibes.

Keeping the camera fixed in a moving vehicle evokes a contradictory feeling of being stationary while constantly on the move (notwithstanding quite a lot of traffic). This is far from new, with many precedents in cinema, including one of the medium’s earliest genres: a type of film known as “phantom rides,” which were often shot on moving trains.

When Easteal breaks this format by cutting to occasional drone footage – filmed by Andrew – this shift feels epic. Context is everything. This is why, in the wordless animal movie Gunda – another staggering quotidian work – the simple arrival of rainfall can feel far more dramatic than any city block-levelling spectacle in a Marvel movie.

In his hugely influential book Expanded Cinema, Gene Youngblood observed that commercial entertainment “exploits the alienation and boredom of the public, by perpetuating a system of conditioned response to formulas.” The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most obvious contemporary example of this: a profit-motivated form of cultural decay, viewing audiences as objects to manipulate.

Great outside-the-square films like The Plains, rare though they may be, exist on a different frequency, reminding us there is no “right” or “true” motion picture experience – only different scales of convention and experimentation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Grace Jones review – eerily unchanged artist has us all slaves to her rhythm

Grace Jones appears on stage at the Royal Festival Hall in silhouette: a long, impossibly lean figure in an enormous hat, framed in an oblong of white light at the top of a flight of stairs. It could be an image from A One Man Show, the 1981 tour and subsequent “video album” that was the dernier cri in arty pop cool 40 years ago: a series of beautifully staged, strikingly lit vignettes with the besuited Jones a perfectly poised figure at their centre.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The False Servant review – deception, disguise and filthy lucre

A spiralling maze has been painted across the stage floor and a metallic flowery canopy hangs overhead. In the corner, a Hepworth-esque sculpture suggests a crouched naked body or perhaps a mouth gaping open in a scream. Simon Daw’s abstract set is pitched somewhere between charming and threatening, never quite revealing itself. It’s the ideal backdrop for Marivaux’s complex 1724 comedy The False Servant, which is ostensibly about love – but is really all about money.
MOVIES
Deadline

Billy Bob Thornton Joins Amazon, Studiocanal & Picture Company’s Kaley Cuoco Movie ‘Role Play’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton is boarding Studiocanal and Picture Company’s high-concept thriller Role Play starring Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo. Production starts in Berlin next month at Studio Babelsberg. The Thomas Vincent directed pic revolves around a married couple whose life turns upside down when secrets come out about each other’s pasts. Cuoco and Oyelowo play the married duo. Not much is known about Thronton’s role, but sources say he will play a key figure in the film – a mysterious stranger who encounters the couple. Pic is written by Seth Owen; Andrew Baldwin...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Youngblood
Person
Jafar Panahi
Person
Tom Hardy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

He can’t handle the truth! Did Simon Pegg really reveal Tom Cruise’s darkest secret?

If you were online at all this weekend, you may very well have noticed an interview that Simon Pegg gave to The Times (£). It didn’t offer much new information when it comes to Pegg (he had an alcohol problem, he wants to be taken seriously, he has tattoos now). However, it did appear to reveal something new about Pegg’s frequent co-star Tom Cruise: he is compulsively unable to display contrition.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

315K+
Followers
77K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy