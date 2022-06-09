Breakfast-Coffee Spot Opens On Whitney

Zero-emission on-site roasting: inside Poppy's Coffee + Kitchen.

After sampling three ​“amazing” drinks, Lily Kitfield-Vernon knew she had found that ​“new local spot” within walking distance she’d been waiting for.

Kitfield-Vernon ordered those three drinks (an iced mocha, iced green tea, and an iced coffee) at Poppy’s Coffee + Kitchen which opened last week at 374 Whitney Ave.

David Oricchio had worked for three years on opening Poppy’s. The lease was originally signed in 2019 with the original open date in the spring of 2020. Then the pandemic struck. Now, two years later, earth tones, comfy seating, and natural lighting welcome anyone looking for coffee or breakfast.

Avocado Toast at Poppy's.

Growing up in Fairfield, Oricchio wanted to be a chef and aspired to go to culinary school. He delayed his dream, attending college in Boston, then returned to the food and service industry 15 years ago. When he moved to New Haven in 2013, Oricchio got a job at Lulu’s coffee shop as a barista. Two years later, Lulu de Carrone who had owned and operated Lulu’s for more than two decades, sold Lulu’s to Oricchio. Oricchio changed the name to East Rock Coffee and revamped the menu and coffee program while still staying ​“true to what Lulu’s used to be which was a very small, very chaotic neighborhood coffee shop.”

East Rock Coffee is still going strong, but Oricchio, who is 33, sought to open a new venture with more space and opportunity to try new ideas. Now, Poppy’s is that space.

David Oricchio, owner of Poppy's and East Rock Coffee.

Poppy’s was roughly inspired by Oricchio’s love for classic 1950s diner fare. While elevating the food and coffee (roasted in house, including Rwanda Light and Colombia Dark), Poppy’s currently serves a classic American breakfast menu and coffees. They plan to expand to a lunch menu and a weekend brunch menu as well.

Along with the buttermilk pancakes, eggs and homefries, the breakfast menu includes avocado toast, an acai bowl, and coconut quinoa porridge.

The starting team is comprised of 10 people, including cooks and baristas.

“Everyone is bringing something cool to the table,” Oricchio said. ​“We have people that have been in coffee for a really long time, people that have been servers in New Haven, cooks in New Haven for a really long time … We made a pretty box and now just needed to fill it with good people, and I think we did that.”

Poppy's Coffee + Kitchen located at 374 Whitney Ave.

Regardless of the challenges, the excitement surrounding the opening was palpable, both from the workers and customers.

“Obviously Orange Street and State Street have their local spots,” noted East Rocker Jacob Morrow-Spitzer, ​“I feel like this part of East Rock desperately needed this.”

As she walked out with a smile, Kitfield-Vernon summed Poppy’s up: ​“Seemed like good people, good food, good space.”