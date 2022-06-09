ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho lawmakers hire firm to appraise federal public lands

By KEITH RIDLER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have hired a Utah company to appraise federal land in three counties to determine how much tax revenue the land would generate if it was privately owned and subject to property taxes.

Republican Sen. Steve Vick and Republican Rep. Sage Dixon, co-chairmen of the Legislature’s Committee on Federalism, signed the $250,000 deal for the study with Aeon AI last month. The Federalism Committee deals with state sovereignty issues.

The contract covers federal land in three of Idaho’s 44 counties — Boundary County in northern Idaho, Canyon County in southwestern Idaho and Clearwater County in north-central Idaho.

The deal with Aeon AI calls for an initial payment to the company of $20,000, followed by three payments of $35,000 based on meeting specific criteria and a final payment of $125,000.

Lawmakers in return will get a land valuation, a planning tool, a visualization dashboard and a written report. The timeline in the agreement lays out a schedule for the work to be completed this fall.

Aeon AI on its website says it uses real estate analytic software to provide real-time land valuations.

About 63% of the land in Idaho is federally owned, but local governments can’t collect property tax on that land. A federal program called PILT, or payment in lieu of taxes, is aimed at reducing the loss of those taxes by giving money to government entities within the state.

Some Idaho lawmakers have said that the state should get more than it has historically received from the federal government and that the results from the Aeon AI appraisal could bolster that argument.

The Idaho House and Senate last year passed a concurrent resolution tasking the committee with finding out how much money the federal public land would generate in property taxes if privately owned. Concurrent resolutions don’t need a signature from the governor. The resolution doesn’t say what the committee should do with the information after it has it.

Jonathan Oppenheimer of the Idaho Conservation League said he didn’t see much value in the report and said there was a risk it could be used as a club to try to privatize public lands.

“Part of the reason we are seeing such growth in the West is accessibility to these public lands,” he said. “If there is more pressure to sell off or privatize public lands, it will have a negative impact on these growing communities.”

The PILT payments are made annually by the U.S. Department of the Interior and its agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management. The payments also cover federal lands administered by the Forest Service and other agencies.

Idaho received $34.5 million in PILT payments last year. President Joe Biden in March signed an appropriations bill that included full funding for PILT this year, but payment amounts have not been finalized.

The payments are calculated based on the number of acres of federal land within each county or jurisdiction and the population of those areas.

U.S. lawmakers have at times criticized the PILT program and its payments as being insufficient or undependable, jeopardizing the ability of rural areas to pay for law enforcement, firefighting and other essential services.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Colorado audit: More regulation of sports betting needed

DENVER (AP) — Colorado regulators haven’t completed background checks for a majority of internet operators in the state’s nascent sports betting industry, possibly allowing operators with criminal backgrounds or financial conflicts of interest to operate, a state audit has found. The audit released Tuesday also found discrepancies...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Rep. Gifford becomes 4th sitting legislator to die in 2022

LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — State Rep. Jeffery A. Gifford, a retired paper mill worker who served five terms in the Maine Legislature, has died at age 75. Gifford, R-Lincoln, served four terms from 2006 to 2014 and was elected to another term in 2020. He was unopposed on the Republican ballot for the primary election on Tuesday.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Governor names 17 to medical marijuana advisory panel

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear named 17 people on Tuesday to serve on a medical marijuana advisory team that he formed by an executive order. Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey and Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Ray Perry will serve as co-chairs of the panel, which includes health care professionals, members of law enforcement and advocates for medical marijuana, Beshear said in a statement.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Vick
The Associated Press

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked Texas pastor...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Lands#Legislature#Public Lands#Politics State#Republican#The Federalism Committee#Pilt
The Associated Press

Psychiatrists are highest paid Minnesota state employees

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s highest-paid state government employees are psychiatrists. State payroll data shows that two state-employed psychiatrists each earned more than $500,000 in 2021. More than 59,000 people work for various state agencies, boards, Minnesota State colleges and universities and the court system. Payroll data...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Miss Louisiana Organization kicks off 58th annual pageant

MONROE, La. (AP) — Contenders vying for the title of Miss Louisiana 2022 are in the City of Monroe this week for the 58th annual competition. Twenty-nine women were introduced by the Miss Louisiana Organization at a news conference Monday at the Jack Howard Theatre in the Monroe Civic Center, The News Star reported.
MONROE, LA
The Associated Press

Andrew Giuliani barred from in-person debate over vax proof

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said he has been barred from participating in-person in an upcoming primary debate because he has refused to submit proof he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19. At a news conference Sunday outside the offices of CBS-TV, which is televising the debate Monday night, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he has chosen not to be vaccinated but that he told debate organizers he would take multiple tests leading up to and on the day of the debate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy