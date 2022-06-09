ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

New restaurant to open in Mercer OTR space

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0242fG_0g5kOVTw00

The Mercer Commons building in Over-the-Rhine is getting a new addition from the likes of Crown Restaurant Group (CRG).

The coveted space, which is below the Mercer Commons apartments and used to be home to the Mercer OTR restaurant, will be getting a breath of new life from the the restaurant group.

CRG — which is owned and operated by husband and wife duo Anthony and Haley Sitek — currently owns Losanti in OTR and Crown Republic Gastropub, La Cantina and Rosie's Cocktails and Pies in the Central Business District. The new restaurant will be their second OTR location, just three blocks from their upscale steakhouse, Losanti.

The new restaurant, located at 1324 Vine Street, is yet to be named, but will fill one of the "most prized pieces of restaurant real estate," per CRG.

"We're very excited to bring our friendly hospitality to the Mercer space," said Chef and Owner Anthony Sitek. "With Over-the-Rhine's contagious energy driven by 3CDC and other independent food and retail efforts, we're looking forward to adding a new concept for visitors and locals to savor."

The new restaurant will also stay in line with CRG's approaches to quality and hospitality in their other restaurant's.

The concept, menu and culinary leadership are also yet to be announced by CRG.

The Mercer OTR officially closed its doors in February 2022.

RELATED
Diners serve up $1500 tip to Cincinnati restaurant server
Popular Newport restaurant buys bakery hoping to ease supply chain issues
'It's a gut punch': $48B Senate bill to help restaurants fails

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Restaurant Group#Vine Street#Steakhouse#Diners#Food Drink#Crown Restaurant Group#Crg#Losanti#Crown Republic Gastropub#La Cantina#The Mercer Otr#Popular Newport
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy