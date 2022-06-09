31 Apartments OK’d For Former Factory Site

Nora Grace Flood Photo The current status of the 3.5 acre lot.

A new 31-unit apartment building is in the works for a former factory site on Sherman Avenue in Hamden.

The Hamden Planning and Zoning commission unanimously voted at a meeting Tuesday night to approve the site plan for the residential development next to Quinnipiac University and across from the Farmington Canal trail at 455 Sherman Ave.

The commission had previously delayed acting on the plan, which includes reserving 30 percent of the townhouse-style units as ​“affordable.” (Read a previous story detailing the debate here.)

Because the site is in an industrial zone, albeit a long-vacant one, the commission previously had to grant a variance allowing the land to be eligible for residential use and not manufacturing use. Because it is on manufacturing land, the process for obtaining the right to develop affordable housing there took longer than expected. (Click here to read more about the affordable-housing part of the project.)

The applicant, John Ranciato, made changes to the plan as suggested by the commission at a previous meeting, adding a fire hydrant, sprinklers, and adequate space for firetruck access.

The commissioners’ concerns circled around one question: ​“Would we want to live here?”

They were concerned by the lack of privacy barriers between decks and the sparse landscaping plans. A gazebo is set to be constructed surrounded by maple trees and a few hydrangeas, but no other plans were in the original design for the visual elements of the area. Ranciato agreed to do more in that regard.

The proposed site plan.

Some constituents opposed the project in emails sent to the commission. Cindy Civitello expressed concern about the lack of sidewalks on Sherman Avenue, as it is a very busy road. ​“Sherman Ave is dangerous to travel anyway, but to add pedestrians without a sidewalk is a tragedy waiting to happen,” she wrote.

Another public comment read at the meeting, from Heather York, who lives adjacent to 455 Sherman Avenue, argued that the unsafe roads for pedestrians make it hard for her kids to safely get on and off the school bus. She said she is concerned about the increase in traffic from the new tenants. Bernie Pellegrino, the attorney representing Ranciato, responded that police will continue to patrol the area regularly.

Commissioners did not comment on the read-aloud emails.

With site plan approval, Ranciato is now able to move forward in obtaining building permits.