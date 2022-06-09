ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, SD

Lintz, Linde, Hindle retain county seats

custercountychronicle.com
 5 days ago

All three incumbents will advance to this fall’s General Election for a four-year term on the Custer County Commission after receiving the most votes in last night’s primary election. Jim Lintz received the most votes of the seven Republican primary candidates, with 1,013. He was followed by...

custercountychronicle.com

Black Hills Pioneer

The political divide in Lawrence County

This election cycle we are in has truly brought out the worst in people in recent history. Elections should be about qualifications, ideals, and ideas, and not about who can sling the most mud at their opponent. I am truly sad to see members of our beloved community stooping to the levels of politicking that we expect from DC. Lawrence County is better than that. We have a duty to verify and spread truth, and not lies. We have a duty to treat our neighbors as ourselves, even if we disagree with them. Let’s get back to showing each other respect and keep things civil instead of getting caught up in the political divide our officials in DC want us to fall in to. Step out from behind your keyboards and take someone to coffee. Have the courage to ask questions face to face and not from the safety of your mobile device. Let’s all learn to be decent humans again.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
Daily Beast

Son to Drop Lawsuit Against Family After Racism Row

The story of a Rapid City, S.D., hotel embroiled in racial tension took a bizarre twist this week, followed by another one on Saturday. The Grand Gateway Hotel became the center of drama in March when the owner issued a racist tweet following a murder at the hotel. That led to ongoing protests at the hotel, and criticism from local officials.
kvrr.com

Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The owners of Rapid City hotel are facing a lawsuit over a social media post by one of them that promised to ban Native Americans from the property. The lawsuit comes from a shareholder who happens to be a relative of the family that owns the Gateway Hotel.
RAPID CITY, SD
Government
Black Hills Pioneer

Banner year for BID #7

DEADWOOD — Deadwood’s Business Improvement District (BID) #7 had a record year in 2021, its membership selling the most hotel rooms since BID 7’s inception in 2005. “BID #7 started collecting money in November 2005, and at that time Deadwood had 981 rooms to rent per night,” said Celebrity Hotel & Casino Managing Partner and BID #7 Secretary/Treasurer Ken Gienger. “Now we are up to 1,676 nightly rooms. This will be the first time we ever went over $550,000 in BID #7 money collected, and we should hit around $625,000. Any money over $550,000 goes back to BID #7, but the money must be used for marketing Deadwood. BID #7 and Deadwood Mountain Grand (DMG) 15-year contractual agreement started in June 2010, and the contract will be renegotiated in 2025.”
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City receives important and time-saving new feature for commuters

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Not even supply chain issues could keep the City of Rapid City from finishing the addition to Homestead Street. In fact, they finished far ahead of the original completion date. “Six weeks for a government project. It’s amazing. Really love it,” Ward 2 Alderman Richie...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Storms leave behind a mess in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered storms over the weekend hit some communities especially hard. “We could see the severity of it. I mean we were watching clouds raise and drop and temperatures change and it went from hot to cold, with opposing winds. We knew it was going to be bad,” said Shane Schwender as he recalled watching the storm from inside.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Twin storms pummel Northern Hills

BELLE FOURCHE — This weekend’s storms were not kind to the Northern Black Hills. On Saturday, a strong storm developed in southeastern Montana and moved into South Dakota, hitting Belle Fourche around 8 p.m. and moving southeast with large hail and strong winds. Two-inch hail was reported from...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
redlakenationnews.com

$1.1B beef plant - largest in U.S. - planned for South Dakota

A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be running until at least 2026.
AGRICULTURE
newscenter1.tv

Black bear sighted near Custer

CUSTER, S.D. — A black bear has been spotted in the Custer area Monday. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 11:35 a.m. about a possible bear sighting in the Hazelrodt Cutoff and Sidney Park Road area. The sighting was later confirmed. The CCSO is urging everyone...
CUSTER, SD
KEVN

Mural vandalized with graffiti

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around Rapid City muralists create art for walls and bridges, but some have fallen victim to being tagged. The most recent mural that fell victim to graffiti is near Anamosa Street. Carol Goodman, influential in creating the mural, says around midnight last night two people...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Weekend storms drop grapefruit-sized hail on areas of West River

Severe thunderstorms hit western South Dakota over the weekend bringing strong winds, rain and large hail to the area. Fred Lamphere is the Butte County sheriff and emergency manager and said the damage is severe. “A few ranches and buildings, some sustained literally hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage....
ENVIRONMENT
newscenter1.tv

3 Days of Storms: Severe weather potential increased for the Black Hills Region

Severe weather is expected to impact the Black Hills over the next several days, with each day highlighting a different specific area with different impacts. Saturday evening kicks off our first round, with most of Saturday expecting to be warm and humid. A few supercell thunderstorms will be possible Saturday...
kotatv.com

Terry Peak switches it up for the summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Shredding down the mountain in January, and riding your bike downhill in June, Terry Peak is making the mountain a year-round destination. “Woohooooo” someone yells as they finish their trek down the mountain at Terry Peak. People are excited about a new place to mountain bike in the Black Hills.
SPORTS
kotatv.com

Sturgis announces next rally grand marshal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rusty Wallace will be the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally grand marshal, according to a press release. Wallace will help kick-off the 82nd annual rally during the opening ceremonies at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis. Rusty Wallace is a true racing legend who is also...
STURGIS, SD
svinews.com

Newcastle police chief arrested, resigns

NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Too many beers and a joke gone wrong led to a domestic dispute call and the arrest of Newcastle Police Chief Samuel Keller, 58, and the Newcastle City Council began the process of finding and hiring a new chief. Keller tendered his resignation within 24 hours...
newscenter1.tv

Ellsworth B-1 B Lancers deploy for Bomber Task Force mission

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base landed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on June 3. The 28th Bomb Wing personnel, aircraft and assets were deployed for a Pacific Air Forces Bomber Task Force where they will conduct training alongside allies, partners and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

