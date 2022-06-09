ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center project awarded to Tri-Cities union crafts

By Madeleine Hagen
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460AAB_0g5kNXHb00
Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center project awarded to Tri-Cities union crafts

RICHLAND, Wash. — It’s a project that’s raised many questions among Tri-Cities’ residents and even some government officials. But, it appears the Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center is one step closer to becoming a reality in the Tri-Cities.

On June 8, Scout Clean Energy, announced a Memorandum of Understanding between them and Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 348 for the Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center.

This means local Tri-Cities craft unions will be involved in constructing the 1150-megawatt wind, solar and battery facility. Scout Clean Energy said nearly 1,000 local, skilled workers will be employed by the project.

Both parties will sign a project labor agreement, which will be executed between Scout Clean Energy and and the local affiliates of United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America “UBC”, International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers “Iron Workers”, Laborers’ International Union of North America “LiUNA”, International Union of Operating Engineers “IUOE”, and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers “IBEW.”

“It is vital that our members are part of the equitable energy transition,” said Francisco Elguezabel, Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer, LIUNA Local 348. “With this agreement, our members will be able to build something that will benefit our community for many years to come and be a part of the energy future. We appreciate the efforts that Scout Clean Energy has taken to recognize this importance and we look forward to putting our people to work for a multi-year project.”

It was in March of 2021, that a local group raised concern about the wind farm. The group, Save Our Ridges, disagrees with the project, citing environmental concerns and, overall displeasure with the aesthetics of wind turbines on the ridges that surround Tri-Cities.

The group says they need around $50,000 to $100,000 for legal support to continue their fight against the wind farm.

However, earlier this year, a hearing with Washington state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council’s (EFSEC) recent order found the proposed Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center site consistent with land use regulations. EFSEC is expected to issue a draft environmental impact statement on the project this spring.

“We are proud that the Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center will be built by the hardworking and highly skilled local workforce of the Tri-Cities and Central Washington,” said Senior Project Manager Dave Kobus. “We are fortunate to have such great labor partners and look forward to putting a lot of people to work.”

Soon, Governor Jay Inslee will get a report from EFSEC with a yes/no recommendation to the project.

Stay with KAPP KVEW for the latest updates on the Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center.

Comments / 1

Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Richland pharmacy redefines customer service

Doctor’s Pharmacy has been making steady inroads within the Tri-City community through its customer service-focused business model since opening last year. The pharmacy, at 65 Columbia Point Drive in the strip mall adjacent to Winco, joins only a handful of other privately-owned pharmacies in the area. Over the years,...
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Tri-cities, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Government
Tri-cities, WA
Business
City
Richland, WA
City
Union, WA
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Government
Tri-cities, WA
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Local Union#Land Use#Tri Cities Union#Scout Clean Energy#Joiners Of America#Iuoe#Ibew
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Fire rips through Yakima commercial district

San Francisco’s devastating earthquake and fires dominated national news in April 1906. But a month later, North Yakima experienced its own disaster. While not on the scale of the earthquake that leveled much of San Francisco and triggered the fires that would destroy a good part of what was left, in North Yakima, firefighters dealt with two fires on May 5, 1906, that destroyed both the seat of county government and part of the downtown business district.
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Wanted: new owner for old-fashioned Kennewick store

Basin Department Store, Kennewick’s source of work and safety equipment for nearly seven decades, is for sale. Stuart Logg has worked for the family business started by his father, Don, for 60 of its 69 years and says he’s ready to enjoy a relaxed retirement. The asking price...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
97 Rock

Seeing Amazing Yakima River Levels at West Richland Bridge

The National Weather Service (NWS) says Monday and Tuesday, June 13-14, should be the high-water marks for Yakima River levels. Late Sunday evening, the West Richland Police Department was checking water levels at the Yakima River Bridge and saw the Gateway Park trail that runs under the bridge leading into West Richland was completely submerged by fast-moving water.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

The Public Market at CRW in Kennewick opens!

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Public Market at the Columbia River Warehouse opened Thursday morning, and over 70 vendors have moved in according to a Facebook post by the business. This market is open year round, Thursday through Sunday, and their social media listed these as their hours: Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday/Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday:...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Building Permits – June 2022

Western Rock Products, Locust Grove and Edwards roads, $10,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: owner. Thomas C. Solbrack, 1609 Road 68, Pasco, $96,000 for antenna/tower. Contractor: owner. YVO LLC, 905 Eagle Road, Othello, $95,000 for antenna/tower. Contractor: owner. Franklin Co Cemetery District 2, 1221 Cemetery Road, Connell, $50,000 for antenna/tower. Contractor:...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy