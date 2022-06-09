ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

New traffic lights going up in Spanish Fort

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

SPANISH FORT, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Highway 31 is about to look a little different this month. More development is creating busier roads, and the Alabama Department of Transportation is staying ahead of the added growth.

“They know that when school is in this little section right here and that intersection in particular every morning between 7 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. is jam packed with vehicles,” said ALDOT spokesman James Gordon.

That’s why a new traffic light is going in at Eastern Shore Blvd and Highway 31. The new light is expected to help traffic flow at the Eastern Shore Centre and nearby Rockwell Elementary School. The poles are up and the lights began flashing yellow Thursday morning alerting drivers of the change.

“You’ll start seeing a yellow flashing light and that has to flash for 7-10 days maybe more and they tell me by the end of this month it will be fully operational and of course it will be ready for when school starts in August,” said Gordon.

A couple of miles east a new traffic light is planned for Highway 31 and Bedrock Blvd where the new Stonebridge Elementary School will open later this year. ALDOT says the light won’t be up when school starts back, but it’s next on their list. More than 400 new homes are planned near this stretch of Highway 31 in an area right now that’s still a two-lane highway.

“The driving pattern hopefully will be better because it will be controlled and people can move through there a lot easier and a lot quicker,” Gordon explained.

ALDOT says additional traffic lights could be installed in the coming months and years as more development spreads east along Highway 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

