ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

2 people die after being hit by trains in Encinitas, Vista

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Two people were struck and killed by trains early Thursday morning in separate incidents in North County.

The first incident was reported at 5:07 a.m. on the tracks along North Coast Highway and West Jason Street in Encinitas.

A pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train and died at the scene, said sheriff's Lt. Ryan Wisniewski.

The train was released shortly before 7:20 a.m. The sheriff's rail unit will investigate.

A second fatal collision was reported in Vista around 7:05 a.m. In that incident, a pedestrian was hit near the transit center at Vista Village Drive near North Santa Fe Avenue. The rail unit responded to investigate.

Northbound Vista Village Drive at Olive Avenue was shut down as investigators worked at the site, Wisniewski said.

No information about the people who died was immediately released.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

Lynn Anson
4d ago

can't be accidents..not like the train can't leave the tracks and you can hear and see them coming.. terrible way to die

Reply
3
Related
Nationwide Report

Female pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)

Female pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)Nationwide Report. A female pedestrian lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Chula Vista while the driver involved still remains at large. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision took place at about 11:22 p.m. in the 500 block of Naples Street [...]
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Trains#Amtrak Train#Jason Street#North Coast#Accident
sandiegocountynews.com

Investigators seek information on a man found dead in an Oceanside park

Oceanside, CA–Investigators are seeking information from the public on a man found dead from a gunshot wound in an Oceanside park on Thursday, Oceanside police said. A 27-year-old man died early Thursday after being found unresponsive with a gunshot wound at John Landes Park in Oceanside, police said. The...
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

NEW BORDER FIRE AT MARRON VALLEY SWELLS TO 350 ACRES

June 13, 2022 (Barrett Junction ) -- The #Border13Fire east of Marron Valley Road has swelled to 350 acres and is 0% contained, growing swiftly from when it was reported two hours ago at just 30 acres, Cal Fire tweeted. This is a separate fire from the nearby Barrett Fire reported earlier.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

75-Acre Brush Fire Contained in Oceanside; No Homes Damaged

Firefighters stopped the forward rate of a brush fire Sunday that grew up to 75 acres in Oceanside and prompted evacuations in the area. The "Wala Fire" was reported at around 1 p.m. at the 800 block of W. Airport Road, just south of Camp Pendleton. Due to westerly winds and the local topography, the fire quickly erupted to 75 acres, said David Parsons, Oceanside Fire Department's Division Chief.
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
65K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy