Aurora, CO

EDITORIAL: APD temporary chief must also focus on critical police reform, traffic deaths

By SENTINEL EDITORIAL BOARD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity officials putting out the word that there’s a new sheriff in town — although he is actually the old police chief — are remiss in pointing out that Aurora’s old, critical problems in the police department have not magically gone away. This week, former...

Comments / 2

KKTV

Multiple deaths on I-25 in Colorado on Monday following 2 separate crashes

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people died along I-25 in Colorado on Monday following two crashes north of Denver. One of the crashes occurred near mile marker 253 at 1:31 p.m., the area is northwest of Firestone and east of Longmont. Colorado State Patrol is reporting at least three people were killed in that crash that forced the closure of Northbound I-25 for a period of time. An “unknown” number of people were taken to the hospital.
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Jason Morales Identified As Victim In Saturday’s Shooting At 21st And Market

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have revealed the identity of the victim in a deadly shooting over the weekend. Jason Morales was shot at 21st and Market Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Jason Morales (credit: Denver Police) Two victims were located, both adult males. Morales died at the hospital. (credit: CBS) The condition of the other man has not been released. Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward. (credit: CBS)
CBS Denver

Allen Davies Imprisoned For Holding Gun To Neck Of Tow Truck Driver After His Vehicle Was Towed

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 35-year-old Federal Heights man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison after he threatened to kill a tow truck driver for towing his vehicle. The judge gave Allen Gregory Davies credit for the 348 days he has already served behind bars since the incident a year ago. (credit: Adams County) The encounter happened at 4:50 a.m. on June 7, 2021, a short distance from the tow company’s yard in the 200 block of East 55th Avenue in unincorporated Adams County. It was witnessed by a security guard at one neighboring building and a worker on a meal...
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police Investigate Shooting In Northfield That Left 1 Injured

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting in Northfield that left one person injured on Monday. The shooting happened in the Northfield neighborhood of Central Park in northeast Denver. (credit: CBS) The shooting happened about noon in the Bass Pro Shop parking lot by the Target store in the 7900 block of E. Northfield Boulevard. (credit: CBS) One person was injured and rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. UPDATE: The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. This is an active investigation and any additional updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2022 Officers are working on a suspect description. (credit: CBS) ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 7900 block of E. Northfield Blvd. One victim has been located and transported to the hospital; extent of injuries unknown. Officers are working to develop suspect info. Updates will be posted to this thread. #Denver pic.twitter.com/BsBQRl5lLS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2022
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

6 Injured, Including 2 Officers, In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-225 Near I-70

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving multiple vehicles caused all lanes on Interstate 70 heading to southbound Interstate 225 to close on Monday during the evening rush hour. All lanes were reopened later that night. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the crash, and it appears at least one Denver Police vehicle was involved. Debris was scattered across the interstate. Aurora Police officials say Denver police officers were involved in a pursuit before the crash. Two officers were hurt, and a total of six people were taken to the hospital; the two officers sustained minor injuries; one person is critically injured with what officials believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. APD officials say they believe the chase was related to a shooting near the Bass Pro Shops in northeast Denver. The chase started near 46th Avenue and Tower Road, officials say. (credit: CBS) Further information about the crash is unclear. #APDTrafficAlert: There is a multi-vehicle crash w/injuries reported on S/B I-225 near Colfax. ALL lanes of traffic, from I-70 to S/B I-225, are CLOSED. Additional updates to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/OTk5VzjM4N — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 13, 2022
KRDO News Channel 13

28-year-old arrested for murder following death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police found a person dead at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Detectives from the Homicide/Assault Unit took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Joshua Johnson. Colorado State Patrol arrested him on I-25 near Walsenburg Sunday. Police would not release any The post 28-year-old arrested for murder following death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

Traffic stop turns into major drug bust in Larimer County

A traffic stop turns into a drug bust. Larimer County deputies pulled over Leonel Perera-Delacruz Friday for weaving in and out of traffic; a police K9 then smelled drugs. Deputies sayid a search of the vehicle turned up cocaine. Next, detectives with the Northern Colorado Drug Taskforce searched Perera-Delacruz’s home on the 1800 block of North Whitcomb Avenue in Fort Collins and said they found more than 7 lbs. of cocaine with an estimated street value of $250,000. Perera-Delacruz faces charges of possession with intent to distribute.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Two Arrested After Crash, Confrontation On I-225 In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man and a woman were arrested and charged with felony menacing following a post-crash encounter on Interstate 225 Saturday afternoon. The incident started with a collision between two cars in the northbound lanes of I-225 near 6th Avenue around 1 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). Shortly after the collision, a third vehicle arrived at the scene. The occupants of the third vehicle were somehow associated with, or friends of, the people inside one of the first two cars in the accident, APD’s Matthew Longshore explained. (credit: CBS) The occupants of that third vehicle confronted those inside...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

4 Killed In Crashes On I-25 Near Fort Lupton Exit, Northbound Lanes Reopened

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two crashes on Interstate 25 left four people dead on Monday. One crash occurred at the Colorado Highway 52 exit near Fort Lupton. Colorado State Patrol says three people died. (credit: CBS) CSP says a second crash involved a semi-truck and a motorcyclist about 10 miles away. (credit: CBS) I-25 FATAL CRASHES: Crash #1 NB I25 mm243. Confirmed 3 fatalities, multi vehicles incl. semi involved. Unknown number transported w/ injuries. Time of call 1:31PM. NB closed/detoured H66. pic.twitter.com/p8uqvpAPO5 — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 13, 2022 The Colorado Department of Transportation alerted drivers at around 2:30 p.m., however the crashes happened at around 1:30 p.m. #I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash at CO 52. https://t.co/zWBSQmvcCU — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 13, 2022 Lanes are back open. (credit: CDOT) Further details about the crash have not been confirmed.
FORT LUPTON, CO
CBS Denver

Gun Accidentally Goes Off In Superior Apartment During Party, Man Hurt And Another Arrested

(CBS4) – One person is in the hospital and another is facing felony charges after a gun went off accidentally at a small party in Superior over the weekend. Angel Serratos was arrested late Saturday morning, about 7 hours after the incident. The victim is a 21-year-old man and Boulder County officials said he was critically hurt. He was placed in an intensive care unit at the hospital. Partygoers were allegedly drinking alcohol and playing with a handgun when the gun suddenly discharged just after 3:30 a.m. Two people who were at the party took the victim to the hospital. Serratos, 22, lives at the apartment where the party took place. It’s located at 1995 East Coalton Road. Authorities said he left right after the shooting and police tracked him down and arrested him in Commerce City. The charges Serratos now faces include assault, tampering with evidence and prohibited use of a weapon.
SUPERIOR, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police Track Down Stolen SUV, Discover 200 Fentanyl Pills

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver make a massive fentanyl bust while officers were trying to track down a stolen vehicle. The suspect was arrested after being found with 200 fentanyl pills. (credit: CBS) Police said it started when officers spotted an SUV with no registration tags at 18th and California Street earlier this month. That vehicle also matched a description of a stolen vehicle. That’s when officers initiated a pursuit. Police were able to catch up to the suspect at Washington Street and East 78th Avenue. The investigation found that the vehicle was stolen and may have been used in two recent bank robberies. Inside the vehicle officers found a large amount of cash, materials to help disguise identity and the pills on one suspect.

