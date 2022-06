Britney Spears is making sure her assets are protected in her new marriage to Sam Asghari. The newlyweds have signed a prenup ensuring that Asghari, 28, will not receive any of Spears' multi-million dollar fortune earned before the wedding date in the event that they split in the future, PEOPLE confirms. TMZ was first to report the news.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO