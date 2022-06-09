ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The city of Montrose Preparing for the 4th of July

By Estrella Bencomo
Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KREX) — The City of Montrose is excited to announce its family-oriented festivities planned for Independence Day, Monday, July 4th. The annual 4th of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. starting at the west side of Montrose’s historic Main Street from Pythian...

Battling for the Primary: District 55 Race

The Redlands Rotary Club was the host of a Republican debate for Colorado House of Representatives District 55 on Friday, June 10 in Grand Junction. Rick Taggart and Patricia Weber are the two GOP candidates battling for primary votes, and since Weber called heads at the coin toss, she’s up first. “One of the things we don’t have right now in the house, especially on the Republican side, is a doctor in the house,” said Weber.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Remember When These Colorado Locations Appeared in True Grit?

Movie buffs, especially fans of old western films, may recognize some familiar-looking places that appeared in the original version of True Grit. That's because several locations in Colorado served as backdrops during a good chunk of scenes in the 1969 flick that starred John Wayne. The Ouray County Courthouse was...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

John Denver Now Has A Popular Colorado Trail Named After Him

One of the trails in Colorado's Golden Gate State Park has just been officially renamed in honor of one of the state's most beloved singer/songwriters. On Wednesday, June 8, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis renamed the Mountain Lion Trail in Golden Gate Canyon State Park the "Rocky Mountain High Trail", paying homage to the 50th anniversary of John Denver’s iconic song, Rocky Mountain High.
COLORADO STATE
durangodowntown.com

Purple Cliffs Homeless Camp “Not Working”

The problematic homeless camp in the Purple Cliffs area along County Road 203 will be closed before next winter, and perhaps sooner if La Plata County and the city of Durango successfully establish a managed camp in West Durango. You’re watching the Local News Network brought to you by Happy Pappy’s Pizza-N-Wings and Closets Plus. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The LA Plata County Commissioners are moving ahead with plans to establish a managed homeless camp with the city of Durango’s support. Earlier this spring, the commissioners voted to purchase four lots, totaling a little more than an acre, west of the Durango Dog Park, and the price tag, $1.7 million. The county will use one time revenues it received from the American Rescue Plan, a federal program to help communities offset expenses related to the pandemic. The offer comes after a five year search for an alternative site to replace what was supposed to be a temporary homeless camp at the Purple Cliffs on County Road 203, across from Walmart.
DURANGO, CO
CBS Denver

Cyclist Runs Out Of Water, Dies On Palisade Plunge; 3 Other Cyclists Rescued

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...
PALISADE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Rollover crash: Driver cited

First responders raced to the scene of a rollover crash on Monday afternoon in Grand Junction. A Black Nissan SUV, and a white van with the Sunshine Rides taxi service were the two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Teller Avenue and North 4th Street. The crash happened shortly...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Concerned voters hope to ban insurrectionists

Just one day after the first live committee hearing discussing the January 6th insurrection, a group of Colorado voters rallied outside of Representative Lauren Boebert’s office building to demand change. “Get out of government you don’t belong there,” said Anne Landman, during a the demonstration on Friday, June, 11.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. If anyone has information on...
SALIDA, CO
KJCT8

Missing person of four years found dead at her home in Grand Junction

WE'VE BEEN HEARING FROM VIEWERS ASKING US TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT THE UPCOMING PARTY PRIMARY ELECTION AMID SOME CONFUSION AMONG AFFILIATED VOTERS.. THE MESA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE BUSTED TWO MEN ACCUSED OF BREAKING INTO CARS AT TRAIL HEADS AND OTHER PLACES IN MESA COUNTY... Fruita community gathers to celebrate 13-year-old...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's why Colorado's skies are so hazy right now

While a 'fast-moving' wildfire has sparked in Colorado's Saguache County, most of the smoke filling the skies along the Front Range has traveled into the region from out-of-state. According to the National Weather Service, the smoke is primarily drifting into Colorado from a new wildfire near Flagstaff, Arizona. The Pipeline...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Police looking for suspects in shooting at grocery store

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is looking for the suspects in a shooting that happened Saturday night at the 12th Street City Market. Shortly after 8 pm on June 11, the GJPD was called to the City Market on the corner of 12th Street and Patterson Road in Grand Junction to reports of gunshots.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

