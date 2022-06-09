The city of Montrose Preparing for the 4th of July

The problematic homeless camp in the Purple Cliffs area along County Road 203 will be closed before next winter, and perhaps sooner if La Plata County and the city of Durango successfully establish a managed camp in West Durango. You’re watching the Local News Network brought to you by Happy Pappy’s Pizza-N-Wings and Closets Plus. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The LA Plata County Commissioners are moving ahead with plans to establish a managed homeless camp with the city of Durango’s support. Earlier this spring, the commissioners voted to purchase four lots, totaling a little more than an acre, west of the Durango Dog Park, and the price tag, $1.7 million. The county will use one time revenues it received from the American Rescue Plan, a federal program to help communities offset expenses related to the pandemic. The offer comes after a five year search for an alternative site to replace what was supposed to be a temporary homeless camp at the Purple Cliffs on County Road 203, across from Walmart.

DURANGO, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO