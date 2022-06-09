Election 2022: Candidates take to social media, advocating for labor, school choice, and the LGBTQ+ community

Annie L Busse, age 97, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on June 5, 2022 at Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late George C. Busse. Annie was born in Jamestown, RI to the late Antone and Rufina (Rose) Vieira. She grew up in Jamestown and began her career as an aid at Newport Hospital, but she found a calling in nursing and graduated from the Our Lady of Fatima School of Nursing in 1960, and began a rewarding career caring for others. She worked at Newport Hospital for several years, then spent 25 years at Raytheon as Industrial/Occupational Nurse.

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 4 HOURS AGO