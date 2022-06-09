ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Election 2022: Candidates take to social media, advocating for labor, school choice, and the LGBTQ+ community

By Frank Prosnitz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagaziner supports unionization effort at Starbucks. State Treasurer and Congressional District 2 candidate Seth Magaziner is supporting the unionization effort by Starbucks workers in Warwick. His campaign said Magaziner is supporting the workers organizational effort, fighting for better wages and working conditions, and becoming the first unionized Starbucks in...

Outdoor classroom officially opens at Melville School

Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) celebrated the official opening of its Outdoor Learning Activity Zone at Melville Elementary School in Portsmouth with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 10. Cutting the ribbon was Elizabeth Viveiros, who is currently Deputy Superintendent of the Portsmouth School Department and was principal...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
8th Annual Townsend Luncheon to benefit Child & Family

Child & Family’s 8th Annual Townsend Luncheon celebrates Ellen Townsend and her founding of Child & Family, originally an orphanage called the Home for Friendless Children, in 1866. This year’s luncheon will highlight the important work of providing the continuum of care for the children, families, and elders Child & Family serves throughout Rhode Island. The event will be an elegant sit-down lunch, at the spectacular OceanCliff Hotel in Newport, RI, with speakers to include Child & Family leadership, Community Partners, and clients.
NEWPORT, RI
Middle Passage Port Marker will give a design presentation for the public at Liberty Square on June 18

On June 18, Julian Bonder, the architect for the Middle Passage Port Marker will give a design presentation for the public at Liberty Square, 12:00pm. Victoria Johnson and Peter Fay co-founders along with the steering committee are inviting members of the community who are committed to seeing the project to completion. The day will be in collaboration with the Sankofa Community Connection offering a day of celebration at the Great Friends Meetinghouse, 21 Farewell St. Newport, Rhode Island at 3: pm.
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up Today: June 14

Good Morning, today is Tuesday, June 14. 🌊 The RI Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled votes today on three firearms bills – one bill increases from 18 to 21 the minimum age for sales of firearms or ammunition, another prohibits any semi-automatic firearm magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, and the other bill would prohibit the open carrying of loaded rifles and shotguns in public. Read More.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Obituary: Coles (B. Cowles) Mallory

Coles (B. Cowles) Mallory of Newport, passed away on June 6, 2022 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marcia, and their four children, Bruce (Jocelyn Gordon), Sandra (Kevin Kelley), Ellen (Eric Gallandt), and Carol (Thomas Dehner). Coles grew up in Hingham, Massachusetts...
NEWPORT, RI
Outlier lives up to its name and mission with win at 168th Annual Regatta

Newport, R.I. — Harvey Jones had a specific goal when he built the 55-foot Outlier, a cold-molded wooden yacht designed by Marcelino Botin and built by Brooklin Boat Yard in Brooklin, Maine. He wanted all of the intangibles that come with a boat built primarily with natural raw materials—and he also wanted something more.
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: James Albert Girr Jr.

James A. Girr (Jack), 79, of Newport died Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in Providence, RI. Jack was born October 18, 1942 in Newport, the son of the late James A. and Barbara (Nahan) Girr. He was the husband of the late Maureen C. Girr (Gray) of Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: William Anthony Russo Jr.

William (Bill) A Russo Jr. passed on June 10, 2022 at his home with family by his side. He has joined the love of his life for more than sixty years, Mary Alice Russo, who passed in May of 2020. Bill was the son of William A Russo and Norma...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Obituary: Annie L. Busse

Annie L Busse, age 97, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on June 5, 2022 at Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late George C. Busse. Annie was born in Jamestown, RI to the late Antone and Rufina (Rose) Vieira. She grew up in Jamestown and began her career as an aid at Newport Hospital, but she found a calling in nursing and graduated from the Our Lady of Fatima School of Nursing in 1960, and began a rewarding career caring for others. She worked at Newport Hospital for several years, then spent 25 years at Raytheon as Industrial/Occupational Nurse.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Obituary: Eileen Marie MacKinnon

Eileen Marie MacKinnon, 74 of Newport, RI passed away June 9th, 2022, in Wakefield, RI. Eileen was born in Newport to Mary MacKinnon on March 22, 1948. She attended Ladd School and went on to become a home care companion and caregiver. She enjoyed using her talents as a painter and made gifts of her art to the many people in her life. She was a resident at Saint Clare Home in Newport, RI during the past 15 years and actively participated in the community life especially crafts, walks and her beautiful paintings.
NEWPORT, RI
Photo Gallery: PVD Fest returns to the streets of Providence

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the capital city’s signature event, PVD Fest returned to Providence over the weekend of July 10-12. The free festival features hundreds of artists on stages throughout downtown Providence. Celebrations continue Sunday from 12PM-6PM. Click here for a full schedule of events. WUN photographer Rick...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Gulls win fourth straight, beating Martha’s Vineyard 7 – 4

On Monday night at historic Cardines Field, the Newport Gulls (4-1) extended their winning streak to four games, beating their Coastal Division rivals, the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (3-2) 7-4. After three consecutive one-run victories, it was another tense night at Cardines Field. The Sharks were able to tie the...
NEWPORT, RI
Gulls battle for third straight nail-biting victory over Waves, 2-1

For a third consecutive time, the game would be decided by a single run. And for a third straight time, Newport (3-1) emerged victorious, extending its winning streak to three with a 2-1 victory over Ocean State (2-3) Saturday night at Old Mountain Field. Dominic Perachi got the ball and...
NEWPORT, RI

