Alamosa County, CO

Missing couple in Alamosa County found safe in Creede

By Stephanie Butzer
 5 days ago
ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — A missing couple from Arkansas visiting the Alamosa County area was found safe and sound, the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning.

They had been missing since Monday.

The couple, from Garfield, Arkansas, was found in Creede thanks to a citizen tip that helped authorities identify where they were, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Alamosa Citizen , they had been camping at the Lost Trail campground near the Rio Grande Reservoir.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for the couple, Robert and Mary Jane Bowman, on Tuesday after their family members said they had not checked in with them for a few days.

The alert was canceled after the Bowmans were located.

