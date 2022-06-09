British woman rows across the Atlantic in 40 days, breaks world record

June 9 (UPI) -- A British woman broke a Guinness World Record when she rowed solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 40 days, 21 hours and 1 minute.

Guinness World Records announced Victoria Evans earned the record for fastest female solo row across the Atlantic on the Trade Winds I route (open-class) when she rowed her boat from Tenerife, Spain, to Port St. Charles, Barbados.

Evans' time of 40 days, 21 hours and 1 minute beat the previous record, set by fellow Briton Kiko Matthews, by nine days.

Evans' record attempt was supported by Sea Change Sport, an organization she founded, and raised money for Women in Sport, a charity dedicated to making sports accessible to women.

"This challenge pushed me beyond anything I previously believed capable," Evans told Guinness. "Gone are the days of the weaker sex, I hope this record demonstrates to all women and girls just what we are capable of."