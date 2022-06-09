ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Best Restaurants Unite For This Epic Food Festival Coming To Alpharetta

By Jack Rattenbury
secretatlanta.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no denying that Atlanta boasts some of the best restaurants in the country. With each neighborhood possessing beloved eateries, both ITP and OTP, there’s a continuous number of restaurants establishing themselves as the finest in ATL’s cuisine scene. Awesome Alpharetta is solidifying itself as one...

secretatlanta.co

Comments / 0

Related
TravelNoire

Every Sunday is Carnival At Rum Punch Brunch Experience in Atlanta, GA

For over 20 years Atlanta has been on top of the music scene, giving us countless stars in Hip Hop and R&B music, from Babyface and Usher to Outkast, T.I., 2Chainz, and Future. I’ve never been to a city that had so many nightclubs for Hip Hop and R&B music going on at the same time each day of the week. But in recent years, there’s been a heavy influence of West Indian culture slowly creeping into the fold of Atlanta nightlife and party scene. At the forefront of this movement is the event, Rum Punch Brunch.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Super Sweet Atlanta Ice Cream Festival Will Soon Take Over Piedmont Park

Savor the flavors of all the best ice cream hotspots in the ATL at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival. The twelfth iteration of this beloved festival is returning to Piedmont Park, celebrating America’s favorite sweet treat, ice cream!. There will be an unbeatable selection of ice creams from Atlanta’s...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Fan-favorite peach milkshake returns to Chick-fil-A menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A summer treat for many is set to return to Chick-fil-A restaurants this week. The fan-favorite peach milkshake will be available at participating locations from June 13 through August 20, the Atlanta-based chain announced. “The Peach Milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Alpharetta, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Alpharetta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Alpharetta, GA
Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Eater

Yeah Burger Closes Its Original Location at Westside Provisions District

One of the original restaurants at Westside Provisions District on Howell Mill Road closed over the weekend. Erik Maier and Kelly Wallace announced on social media the June 11 closure of organic burger restaurant Yeah Burger after 12 years at the development, thanking patrons for their support over the last 12 years and providing a glimmer of hope that the burger joint may eventually reopen elsewhere in Atlanta. The pair also own grain bowl and smoothie spot Upbeet at the Iron Works complex across the street.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Our favorite family-friendly brunches in metro Atlanta

Brunch doesn’t have to just be about bottomless mimosas and gossiping with the girls - the right spot can be a great family friendly weekend outing, too. We’ve rounded up five of our favorite kid-friendly brunches around metro Atlanta for you to try. We searched for our favorites - from places with plenty of games to entertain tykes who are more focused on fun than food to some treats to delight budding gourmands. Does your kid have a favorite brunch place? Send us tips at news@accessatlanta.com and we’ll check it out!
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta Fish Market Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Finding good sushi with a variety of options isn’t common, but if you are someone who enjoys fine dining and great customer service, you should try this Atlanta restaurant. Fresh fish, tasty sushi, high end oysters are just a few meals that seafood lovers enjoy. Though there are plenty of restaurants that offer these dishes, there are still very few that offer amazing ratings. With 4.3 stars and over 4K reviews on Google, Atlanta Fish market has left customers highly impressed. The customers spoke about the restaurants' great valet service, friendly servers, convenient location, as well as the unique dishes that restaurants have to offer. During my experience at Atlanta Fish Market, one of the first things that I noticed was the restaurant's exterior design, which consisted of a huge fish on the roof, along with outside dining, which is something that everyone enjoys, especially during warm weather. During my time there, I ordered the Skillet Seafood “Newburg” Au Gratin, which is a delicious pan-served dish that consists of Florida shrimp, Maine Scallops, Lump Crab, Salmon Morsels, Sherry Crab Sauce, and Steamed Basmati Sauce. All of these items make for the perfect dish. Their most popular dishes are Hong Kong-Style Chilean Sea Bass, Cheesy Parmesan Grits, and Chocolate Mousse Cake. The overall experience was joyful and the staff made me feel comfortable and as if I were at home and not at a restaurant. Atlanta Fish Market is highly recommended.&nbsp;
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Festival#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cooking#Epic#Atlanta Metropolitan Area#Food Drink#Itp#Atl
11Alive

Atlanta brewery shutting the doors at current home 'in order to move to a new location'

ATLANTA — An Atlanta brewery will be closing up shop at its longstanding home in Underwood Hills, it announced this week, "in order to move a new location." Atlanta Brewing Company, which was founded in the early 90s as Red Brick Brewing Company and bills itself as the oldest craft brewery in Georgia, said on Instagram it would be closing its current taproom and brewery on July 3.
ATLANTA, GA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Patchwork Farms offers healthy fresh produce for residents lacking options

Patchwork Farms offers healthy fresh produce for residents lacking options. An urban farm in a low-income Atlanta neighborhood is working to make healthy fruits and vegetables more accessible to the community. Jamila Norman, founder of Patchwork City Farms, wants to shine a light on people growing food and regenerating land...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
californianewswire.com

Atlanta Native Singer Tony Hightower Kicks Off the New Jazz Concert Season at Friday Jazz at The High Museum in Atlanta Friday, June 17

ATLANTA, Ga., Jun 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — At a time when Jazz music could truly use a boost in listenership, singer Tony Hightower is on a mission to be the bridge to help a younger generation of appreciators crossover. With his sophomore album LEGACY entering the marketplace in June 2022, all-around singer/entertainer Hightower – a protégé of the late Freddy Cole – is leveraging his R&B and Hip-Hop roots to entice more young people to dig jazz.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Seaside Oyster Bar scores 100, Peachtree Cafe not so peachy

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On South Clayton Street in Lawrenceville, a popular café is not so peachy this week after failing a routine health inspection. Peachtree Café scored 50 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, an employee used a drinking glass to scoop the ice. And chicken tenders, cooked mushrooms and French toast were at unsafe temperatures. So, we questioned the owner of the restaurant.
AccessAtlanta

5 of the most haunted places in Georgia

For thrill-seekers and those intrigued by the paranormal, this list of haunted places will send chills down your spine and cause the hair on the back of your neck to stand up. These historic sites are not for the faint of heart - we’ve warned you. The Ellis Hotel.
fox5atlanta.com

The best places in metro Atlanta for popsicles

When the weather in metro Atlanta gets hot, there's nothing like a popsicle to cool you off. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares her top picks for where you can find unique and tasty sweet treats.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy