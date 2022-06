BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hot and rather humid Monday produced a few stray storms near Washington, DC, and south of Baltimore. Everyone should expect humid conditions for the rest of the day. The next round of storms or showers will likely arrive on Tuesday morning. The WJZ weather team has been tracking two separate clusters of showers and thunderstorms. One is over Kentucky and West Virginia. The other is over Michigan. Both of the storms have had a history of creating damaging winds and heavy rain. All signs point to a cluster of storms moving into the local region on Tuesday morning. The WJZ has declared...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO