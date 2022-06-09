City of Coldwater Introduces New Solar-Powered Picnic Table
By Lauren Gordon
The next time you're planning to visit Heritage Park in Coldwater, MI be sure to bring your power cord with you! A new installation at the park allows you to charge your phone, tablets, and other electronics thanks to a donation from Solar Time Tracker LLC. In a recent...
Every single one of us has had the kind of day where it's necessary to just take a load off our feet and perhaps sit in silence. We, as humans, need that activity that allows us to unwind and let the stress of our day roll off of our shoulders.
The city of Kalamazoo has undergone many changes within the past few years, let alone the past decade. With planned changes for the city, and unexpected outcomes from Covid-19, what will the future of our city look like? While our location puts us in a relatively safe spot from harsh weather like hurricanes and tornadoes, the severity of our winters put a toll on the upkeep of our city streets. Though Michiganders choose to joke about the ‘state flower being a traffic cone’, it is also very much a reality for the state. With so much upkeep and changes every year, could we embrace a new change that would allow local artists to display their work on the streets? Street art has a way of brightening a city, waking people up to certain situations, or making light of the local community; should Kalamazoo adopt a more open mind to street art and similar graffiti?
It's not like it's never been hot here, but, at the same time, the heatwave that is hitting southwest Michigan is a bit extreme, especially for mid-June, with forecasters expecting, if not triple-digit air temperatures, then triple-digits heat indices. If you're in an extremely hot location, there are several options,...
Now that summer is here, it's finally time to get to exploring the great outdoors and everything Pure Michigan has to offer. As we know, there is no shortage of stunning views here in the Mitten! Though many are accessible to all, like Sleeping Bear Dunes, some are hidden and remote and require a bit of a trek to get to-- we promise it's worth it in the end!
Who knew that this unique Airbnb was hidden away in Battle Creek?. A historic Frank Lloyd Wright house, this rental includes the entire home which consists of three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. As well, the home is,. minutes from Goguac Lake, the BC Country Club, downtown Battle...
At the northeast edge of Flint, where the Flint River flows southwest through Genesee County and swells to form Mott Lake, you'll find Stepping Stone Falls. Tall concrete polygon columns and other irregular shapes stacked on different levels form the falls. The river flows around them creating a roaring splash. Walkways and overlooks allow visitors to the park close-up views.
As we prepare for another opening, seafood restaurants have become more than a norm here in Kalamazoo. We have seen Tangy Crab, Kiki's Crab and Fries, and Crafty Crab join the likes of H prime Chop House Seafood and Steakhouse and Red Lobster as some of the top seafood restaurants in town. Sure there are tons of other places in town that you can get seafood, but these get some extra love for their crab leg options, and now there is some new competition upon the horizon.
Airbnb has 5.6 million active listings worldwide and the favorite pick for the company's CEO is located right here in Michigan. Airbnbs CEO Brian Chesky told CNBC his favorite Airbnb that he's stayed at Is the Palmer House in Ann Arbor, Michigan designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. WHY IS IT...
The Storm Prediction Center is getting a little more confident on how strong and where thunderstorms may be this afternoon and evening. Part of southern Michigan is warned about significant severe weather. The latest severe weather forecast from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), issued at 8:24 a.m. this Monday morning,...
The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
It's supposed to be the most important and perfect day of your life, so obviously you'll want to spend a lot of time considering where to host your Wedding. When choosing a venue, it's important to choose something that fits you. So if you're the type of bride with a spark of originality, or maybe you want something outside of the box, these venues may be perfect for you.
A federal judge has rejected Perry Johnson’s request to halt ballot printing so the disqualified gubernatorial candidate could argue why he should be included on the August primary ballot. Johnson was disqualified after a review of bureau of elections found nearly 9,400 of this 23,000 signature he submitted were...
Photo of consumer pumping gasPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Currently the average gas price in Michigan is currently at a $5.04 per gallon, which is 20 cents higher than the national average gas price of 4.84. According to AAA Gas Prices, the highest average-priced county in Michigan is Wayne county, at $5.13.
As the weekend approaches, there is one Lake Michigan beach under an advisory for contamination caused by high levels of bacteria. But there are still plenty of opportunities to cool off by taking a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor's Note: The risk for severe weather has ended in West Michigan and there is no longer a threat to the region. We are tracking potential strong to severe storms from now lasting until after midnight Monday. The main impact of these storms will be...
It was truly a match made in golf course heaven. Two friends from Fenton left their mark by taking home the gold medal in golf at this year's Special Olympics USA Games, but it's their lifelong friendship that is truly the win. AliKhan Amlani and Kurt Chapelle have known each...
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff said a drowning victim from the Grand Haven area was visiting northern Michigan with family. Rescue crews were called to Elk Lake In Milton Township around 3 p.m. Friday. Sendy Grettenberger, 18, was on Elk Lake in a small row boat...
