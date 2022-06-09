ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Tonight’s NHPA awards banquet to be live-streamed

By News release
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 5 days ago
Tonight (June 9) the New Hampshire Press Association will honor the state’s best journalism and the best journalists at its Excellence in Journalism Awards Banquet at...

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Take a Bow: 119 of You Raised $17,715 for InDepthNH.org in One NHGives Day

We are so grateful for you donations to the future of unbiased, ethical nonprofit news on May 7,8 via NHGives. InDepthNH.org is a grassroots online news outlets that has the best reporters and writers in the state and have been publishing now for seven years. Thank you for recognizing the hard work we do for you and all of us. Democracy can’t thrive without watchdog news. Thanks to all of you for donating. We need each of you. Thanks too to the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. InDepthNH.org is also proud to be a sponsor of NHGives.
BOW, NH
Manchester, NH
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Investigation Faults Police in Fake Threat Case

TROY — Donna Pelliccia hoped she and her disabled daughter, Alyssa Acres, could get a fresh start when they moved to Troy three years ago. Alyssa Acres has a neurological condition and autoimmune disorder that can make it difficult for her to walk at times. Pelliccia is herself disabled after a career as a nurse. They hoped to come to Troy to live at the Cranberry Hill Apartments.
TROY, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

One Thousand Call for Education Commissioner Edelblut to Resign

Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. CONCORD—Jen Bisson, a Sandown mother who founded the public education advocacy group Support Our Schools NH, handed Education Commissioner Frank...
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

John Rodman Paul, Granite State Reporter

Dover, NH — Rod Paul, a legendary Granite State political reporter, died on April 23 in Dover of complications of diabetes. He was 83. A caustic wit and brilliant raconteur, Rod thrived at the intersection of journalism and politics, almost single-handedly making the Concord Monitor a counterforce to the right-wing Manchester Union Leader as a journal of political coverage in New Hampshire. Among many other exclusives, he exposed the close connections between Union Leader Publisher William Loeb and then-Gov, Meldrim Thomson by using telephone records to detail calls between the two men on the eve of important state policy decisions. He also exposed Thomson’s attempt to mine federal criminal investigative records for information about his political adversaries.
DOVER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Writers’ Project 603 Conference Featured Author Geoffrey Ward

Featuring Geoffrey Ward, editor, author, and writer of scripts for American history documentaries. On Saturday, June 2, the state’s largest writing group, New Hampshire Writers’ Project, held its annual 603 Conference via zoom. Masheri Chappelle, Chair of NHWP, opened the meeting. The event’s keynote speaker was Geoffrey C. Ward, best known for his collaborations with Ken Burns, with whom he has partnered with Burns as the sole or principal scriptwriter for The Civil War, Baseball, Jazz, Mark Twain, and many others. In addition, he is a winner of the 1989 National Book Critics Circle Award for his biography of Franklin D. Roosevelt, A First-class Temperament: the Emergence of Franklin Roosevelt.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

