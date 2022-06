ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford has lost a sports legend and a true treasure. Jody Deery, the longtime owner of the Rockford Speedway, has died. She has passed away at the age of 97. “I enjoy my work. I really do,” said Deery in a previous interview with me. There was no keeping Deery away from her […]

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 49 MINUTES AGO