Good evening, Wisconsin. We’re wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Warmer air is pressing into Wisconsin tonight as a warm front arrives. Lows in the 60s & 70s for many. On Tuesday, it's going to feel every bit of summer. Highs in the 90s, heat index values topping 100°.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO