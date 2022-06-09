ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

More than 5,000 illegal marijuana plants seized in Jackson County

By Hailey Dunn
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 5,000 marijuana plants were seized from an illegal grow-operation in Eagle Point Thursday, according to Oregon State Police.

A warrant was served to search the 18 greenhouses on the 13000 block of Highway 62.

Patrol mission ends with 8 arrested, 51 traffic stops

The property, which was allegedly leased for illegal marijuana cultivation, had racked up $58,000 in fines for multiple code violations, according to OSP. The fines were reportedly in regards to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste and unpermitted electrical installations.

OSP said five people were detained, identified and interviewed before being released.

oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Southern Oregon, June 10

On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
