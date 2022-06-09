More than 5,000 illegal marijuana plants seized in Jackson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 5,000 marijuana plants were seized from an illegal grow-operation in Eagle Point Thursday, according to Oregon State Police.

A warrant was served to search the 18 greenhouses on the 13000 block of Highway 62.

The property, which was allegedly leased for illegal marijuana cultivation, had racked up $58,000 in fines for multiple code violations, according to OSP. The fines were reportedly in regards to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste and unpermitted electrical installations.

OSP said five people were detained, identified and interviewed before being released.

