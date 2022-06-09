ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Downtown Muskegon Heights 'vision plan' approved

By FOX 17
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A new “vision plan” for Muskegon Heights’s downtown area has been approved. The city says the Downtown Development Authority signed off on “Reaching New Muskegon Heights,” which involves renovating the Strand Theater and transforming Rowan Park....

Comments / 6

rod runner be be
4d ago

Roads are the most important thing that needs to be DONE. LONG OVER DUE PROBLEM. Fix the roads and business and people might come to the city other than that who wants to replace a front end once a month. Roads FIRST

