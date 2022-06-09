ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown family searching for missing emotional support dog

By Tina Detelj, Olivia Lank
 4 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in Middletown is desperately looking for their lost or missing emotional support dog.

Malitt, an 8-year-old German Shepherd has been missing since May 30. He was last seen on Omo Street.

His family says that the dog’s wet footprints from a pool were seen heading down the driveway and onto the grass, but never again. The family believes Malitt may have been picked up by someone.

Malitt’s family says he is the emotional support dog for their 2-year-old son, Geoffrey, who has autism and is non-verbal.

“My heart breaks for my son because, obviously, I’m hurt by it, but it’s more important for me to find him for [Geoffrey]. He doesn’t know a day of his life without this dog,” said Sara Hultgren, Malitt’s owner.

He is described as an 82-pound dog, with a red Martingale color and Seresto collar. His family says he is very friendly and loves the car.

A reward is being offered for a safe return, no questions asked.

“Sara is offering a very generous reward for the safe return, no questions asked,” said Carol Ferrucci, CT Dog Gone Recovery.

Hultgren has a pile of posters that she will be putting up on Thursday. She is also working with CT Dog GOne Recovery, a non-profit, to spread the word.

Anyone who may have seen Malitt is being asked to call 860-792-1378.

