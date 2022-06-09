ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport police investigate shooting, barricade incident

By Olivia Casey
 4 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman was arrested following a shooting and barricade incident in Bridgeport on Thursday, police said.

According to the Bridgeport Police Department, Bridgeport Emergency Control Center received several calls regarding shots fired on William Street Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. Police said a woman shot a firearm from a third floor window of a multifamily home.

Police received a search warrant and identified the multifamily home. Officers evacuated innocent citizens residing in the area. Three people were evacuated from the first floor, who all appeared to be uninjured, police said

The suspect, who was found hiding in the basement, was placed under custody without further incident. Police located a loaded Walther 9mm semiautomatic pistol in the basement prior to the arrest.

Police identified the suspect as Nilah Bowie, 21, of Bridgeport. Bowie was transported to a hospital for lacerations prior to police contact before being transported to the BPD. She was charged with risk of injury to a minor, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and interfering with a police officer, as well as unlawful discharge of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Bowie was held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court Friday.

Anyone with any further information regarding the incident is urged to contact the BPD via the tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

WTNH

