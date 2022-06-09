ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies say ‘high ranking’ gang member accused of Merced homicide arrested in Texas

By Andrew Kuhn
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 4 days ago

Thursday Afternoon Update: According to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster, 42-year-old Jose Fabian Zarate, a suspect who previously stood trial for the 2018 homicide, was also arrested in this case just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of 13th and R streets.

Zarate was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of firs degree murder and participation in criminal street gang activity, according to jail records.

Original Report:

An alleged ‘high ranking’ gang member who was wanted in connection with a 2018 Merced homicide , was arrested Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies in Texas.

Augustine Singh, 42, was located during the execution of a federal search warrant by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Agency TAG at a home in the 3900 bock of Cannon Wood in Elmendorf, Texas, according to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

During the search, deputies located more than 100 grams of THC cartridges, about 3 pounds of marijuana, three firearms, jewelry and about $9,817 in cash.

During the investigation, deputies learned that one of the suspects detained during the search was Singh, who had an active homicide warrant out of Merced in connection with a 2018 homicide, according to the post.

The news release said Singh is believed to be a high ranking gang member from California. Deputies also located marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a simultaneous search at a location in the 5600 block of Godek Drive, according to authorities.

Singh was taken to the Bexar County Jail on suspicion of drug and weapons charges and will be extradited to Merced to face the homicide charge, according to the post.

Singh was identified as a suspect in the Dec. 2018 shooting death of 37-year-old Christopher Reyes in the Loughborough area. Another person arrested in the case was released from custody in 2019 when prosecutors dropped charges following a deadlock by a Merced County jury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483UXp_0g5kJmiS00
A man wanted in connection with a 2018 homicide in Merced, was arrested Wednesday in Bexar County, Texas, as deputies served a search warrant at a residence, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located guns, narcotics, jewelry and cash during the search. Image courtesy of Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

