Good morning. It is June 13, 2022, and for reasons nobody can explain Seattle has still not banned gas-powered leaf blowers. Insurrection hearing continues, with or without all the witnesses. The January 6 hearing resumed this morning, minus one of the expected stars: Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien is stepping away due to his wife going into labor. When that kid finds out who its dad is it's going to wish it stayed in.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO