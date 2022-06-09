Kansas Humane Society continues to be at max capacity
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society continues to be a maximum capacity. The organization is in need of adopters, fosters and volunteers.
The shelter is located at Kansas Highway 96 and Hillside in Wichita. To see the animals up for adoption, click here
