Wichita, KS

Kansas Humane Society continues to be at max capacity

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society continues to be a maximum capacity. The organization is in need of adopters, fosters and volunteers.

The shelter is located at Kansas Highway 96 and Hillside in Wichita. To see the animals up for adoption, click here

IN THIS ARTICLE
KSN News

KSN News

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

