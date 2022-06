Buy Now Firefighters in Stafford work at the scene of a house fire on Quinn Street where the attached garage was destroyed and the house damaged, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Stafford (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) By Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

STAFFORD — A fire erupted at a home at 26 Quinn St. on Thursday afternoon, according to the town’s Fire Marshal office.

It is currently unknown whether anyone is injured or how damaged the building is, town fire officials said.

Firefighters were still on the scene fighting the blaze Thursday afternoon, officials added.