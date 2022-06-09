Boomer & Gio can't get over Aaron Boone's response to Giancarlo Stanton's rough night in RF

In his first game back in right field since returning from the IL, Giancarlo Stanton had all kinds of problems in the Yankees’ lopsided loss to the Twins.

Stanton misjudged a fly ball off the bat of Gio Urshela in the bottom of the fourth and the game scoreless, watching what could have been a fly out instead drop at the base of the wall to bring in a run.

Two innings later, Stanton misplayed another ball off the bat of Urshela, getting to the warning track before watching the ball sail over his non-glove side and off the all. Shortly after, he took a bad route on a Juan Miranda pop up that dropped just inside the first base line for a double.

Here is what manager Aaron Boone said he saw from his right fielder.

“I think time of night can be a little difficult,” Boone said.

Boomer and Gio didn’t need to hear anything more.

“Come on, what?” Boomer said.

Gio had a similar reaction.

“Time of night? It’s like one of those Chinese stars that the ninjas throw is coming out of the sky,” Gio said. “Did you see the way he reacted to the first one?”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)