Bruce Kent: tributes paid as peace campaigner dies aged 92

Bruce Kent at a CND demonstration in Hyde Park in 1983. He was a vocal critic of then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s defence policy.

Bruce Kent, the renowned political activist and retired Roman Catholic priest, has died aged 92 after a short illness, his family have announced.

Tributes have been paid to the vice-president for the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) who died on Wednesday.

After national service in the Royal Tank Regiment and a law degree at Brasenose College, Oxford, he was ordained a Catholic priest for the Diocese of Westminster.

Between 1958 and 1987 he served in several London parishes and as a chaplain to the University of London.

Kent served as general secretary and then chair of CND in the 1980s and became a vocal critic of prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s defence policy when public opposition to the acquisition of Trident and cruise missiles was escalating.

At the time of his death, the campaigner was also a vice-president of Pax Christi, the Christian peace organisation, and emeritus president of the Movement for the Abolition of War.

Helena Kennedy QC said: “I have known Bruce Kent since my student days in the early 70s when he was Catholic chaplain to London University.

“He was a huge influence on my life and his commitment to peace and human rights was inspirational.

“He wanted a more compassionate and inclusive church and a more decent and just society.

“He was one of the finest human beings I have ever met.”

Kent was an honorary fellow of Brasenose College and in the past year was awarded the archbishop of Canterbury’s Lambeth Cross for Ecumenism.

Malcolm McMahon, archbishop of Liverpool and president of Pax Christi England and Wales, said: “Peacemakers across the world will be saddened to hear of the death of Bruce Kent who made a lasting contribution to the peace movement within the Christian churches and much further afield.

“His clarity of thought and deep Christian faith brought light and direction to many people wrestling with the complex arguments around war and peace.

“Personally, I’ll miss him for being a wonderfully warm human being.”

Kent would have turned 93 on 22 June. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Flessati, his sister Rosemary Meakins and sister-in-law Ruth Kent.

Kate Hudson, general secretary of CND, said Kent transformed the scope and confidence of the anti-nuclear movement beyond all recognition.

“His leadership of CND in the 1980s was the embodiment of integrity, creativity and sheer determination.

“Bruce’s razor-sharp intellect, together with his humour, tireless work, intolerance of flannel, and total commitment to his faith and principles, made him a leader of our movement beyond compare. He will be much missed.”

Paul Rogers, a professor at the University of Bradford and president of the Movement for the Abolition of War, said the campaigner was an utterly determined advocate for peace, and “a relentless campaigner against the idiocy of nuclear weapons for more than 50 years”.

He added: “He never let up and was forever optimistic and inspiring, even at the most difficult of times.”