STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s a simple way to make $2,000 — and all you need to do is allow this pest control company to release 100 American cockroaches into your home. ThePestInformer.com noted it’s always looking for the newest and greatest ways to get rid of pests, specifically cockroaches. In a new study, the company said it’s willing to pay homeowners $2,000 to release the cockroaches into their home and test out a specific pest control technique to be able to gauge its effectiveness.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO