Nearly one-third of voters say that they are not tuning into any of the House's televised January 6 select committee hearings that kicked off last week. A Rasmussen Reports survey found that only 20 percent of likely U.S. voters claim they will watch all of the six public hearings – of which two have already concluded last Thursday and on Monday. This is compared to the 39 percent who said they won't tune in for any of the hearings.

ELECTIONS ・ 8 MINUTES AGO