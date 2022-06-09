Scranton woman sharing the power of laughter

Earlier this year, a “Bigfoot” was spotted across Scranton and Wilkes Barre, as Seven Mountains Media grew its Country radio brand across Northeastern Pennsylvania’s biggest burghs. Now, WARM-AM and WLGD-FM 107.7 are officially getting a sibling, thanks to a deal with an individual whose also worked with...
SCRANTON, Pa. — A bear was spotted running through Scranton Sunday morning. As seen from viewer video, the bear was spotted running on the corner of Penn and Lackawanna Avenue. Police followed the bear and say the public should stay indoors and leave the animal alone in those situations.
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – In this installment of remastered film you’ll see Wilkes-Barre in June of 1972 as the Susquehanna River filled to capacity during Tropical Storm Agnes. Volunteers sandbagged the banks of the river near the Luzerne County courthouse until the siren rang out prompting evacuations. The waters enveloped the Diamond City. […]
Carnivals and fairs are one of the most memorable events ever when you are a kid. We had our county fairgrounds right behind my house as a kid, and every year I could hear the rides going, and people having the time of their lives. I remember trying to sneak through the fence that separated the wooded area of my back yard and the fair grounds. I got in trouble more than a few times for sneaking out of the house and spending hours at the fair. These places are always full of life when the activities are going on. What they turn into when they become abandoned though, it’s quite a haunting sight. A photographer by the name of Seph Lawless decided to sneak into the abandoned Bushkill Park. The pictures he took show a depressing, and very creepy fate for a place that used to provide so much joy.
SCRANTON, Pa. — Pull up a seat at the bar and order a flight at Boozy B's. It's a summer treat with a twist. "Probably our biggest summer hit is a blue raspberry lemonade and vodka. We also have a cotton candy and vodka, a coconut and white rum, a banana schnapps," Bianca Lupio said.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Topics in this Talkback 16 include a closed pool, overcrowding in shelters, guns, the. But first, we begin with calls about the price of electric cars. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
The tradition will continue at Josh Early Candies even after longtime owners Barry Dobil Sr. and Marcy (Early) Dobil decided to hang their aprons for good. The Dobils have delighted patrons with their chocolate creations for several decades at the company’s two locations: 3620 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township; and at 4640 Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township. It’s easily been 50 years for Barry Dobil Sr., who began working at what started as his in-laws’ chocolate shop. His wife, Marcy Dobil, can argue she helped her parents at the store as early as elementary childhood. The couple were Parkland High School sweethearts, graduating with the Class of 1969.
Making a difference in someone’s life is the reason Kristin Ellis studied speech pathology. Ellis’ younger brother had a speech impediment. As a child, she wanted to make his life easier, so she often spoke for him. When he went to school, he began seeing a speech therapist,...
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Paula Murphy and her grandchildren were going to do some shopping at the Walmart in Bloomsburg. As they walked into the store, they heard a suspicious noise coming from a nearby truck. "I heard a noise, and I was like, 'There is a cat in this...
SCRANTON, Pa. — Steamtown National Historic Site hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the restoration of Steamtown's Union Pacific 'Big Boy' engine. The train was removed from display back in 2019 for the restoration that was just completed. "So they put in $1.6 million worth of restoration work. So...
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a heavy police presence at the First Hospital in Kingston Saturday evening for a reported riot. According to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, a small altercation involving juveniles broke out inside the hospital around 7:15 p.m. At 8:25 p.m. police were called for the incident when the situation […]
Carbon County Game Warden Cory Bentzoni led an educational session about black bears in Pennsylvania earlier this year at Beltzville State Park. Bentzoni began with a bit of fun facts and statistics, noting there are 13 million people in Pennsylvania and 120 game wardens. In comparison there are 5,000 state troopers.
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of everything Pennsylvania has to offer, Proudly PA was held Saturday at Fort Hunter Park. Attendees were able to taste locally sourced foods while enjoying music, local wine, craft beer, and distilled spirits were also available. Crafts, as well as other unique items, were also featured at the event,
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A shooting in Luzerne County early Saturday resulted in one man under arrest and another in the hospital. The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. outside a bar on Main Street in Edwardsville. According to state police, Ahjee Walker, 26, of Plymouth punched Alquwan Nelson, 24, of...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton City Pride is beautifying areas of the city ahead of next weekend’s Juneteenth celebrations. Cleanup took place along Market Street near the Black Scranton Project Center. Black Scranton Project will host a Juneteenth block party next Sunday. They collaborated with Scranton Tomorrow, neighbor-works, and the Lackawanna River corridor association to […]
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a child struck by a vehicle in Kingston. The Luzerne County 911 Communications Center said police were called to a scene in Kingston, Sunday night for a report of a person hit by a vehicle. According to Luzerne County Fire Companies, a child riding a scooter was […]
Graduating seniors from the Hazleton Area Class of 2022 celebrated their commencement with a ceremony held Friday evening on the high school campus. Remarks were given by several members of the Hazleton Area faculty and school board, as well from a trio of graduating students: valedictorian Lucy Olander, salutatorian Amelia Bredbenner and class President Adrian Figueroa-Lopez. Watch for more in our graduation special section, which will appear later this month.
Elizabethtown, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania.
The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.
The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said.
It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — More than 50 Canada geese roam freely around Bloomsburg Town Park. A lot of people like seeing them, but others don't like the mess the geese leave behind. Earlier this year, the Bloomsburg Town Council voted to participate in a program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to euthanize some of the birds and donate the meat to food banks. But recently, the USDA decided to postpone the roundup and revisit the idea next year.
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A man is accused of tampering with a woman’s doorbell camera at a West Buffalo Township residence, and hacking into her Facebook account in an attempt to spy on her activities.
State police say Jason D. Friedberg, 49, of Winfield, went to his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Feb. 28 while she was at work. When Friedburg arrived at the residence, he allegedly disarmed the Ring doorbell camera and then disconnected it.
