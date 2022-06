"Probably something we shouldn't do as much and we all did too much." The Celtics got frustrated again with the officiating in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Their head coach was the first guilty party of complaining too much to the officials. With less than a second left in the first quarter, Ime Udoka was hit with a technical foul after Robert Williams was called for a shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins. The foul call came after the Warriors retained possession after it appeared Steph Curry was the last player to touch the ball before it went out of bounds, setting up for the foul call on Williams.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO