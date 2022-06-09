Sonoma County under heat advisory Friday. Here’s what to expect

A heat advisory and the year’s first Spare the Air alert have been issued for Sonoma County on Friday, with temperatures expected to edge up toward 100 degrees in some areas.

The advisory from the National Weather Service will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday for the county’s inland areas.

High temperatures Friday afternoon are expected to range from 93 to 105 degrees in the hottest parts of the Bay Area, the weather service said.

The forecast highs for some of Sonoma County’s cities and towns include 94 degrees for Cloverdale and Petaluma, 95 for Rohnert Park, 96 for Sebastopol, 98 for Santa Rosa and Sonoma and 100 for Healdsburg and Windsor.

Along the coast, a high of 75 degrees is predicted for Bodega Bay and 83 for Jenner.

The Spare the Air alert from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District was prompted by concerns about smog. Air quality is forecast to be unhealthy.

Santa Rosa officials announced that residents seeking to escape the heat can use the city’s Finley Community Center (2060 West College Ave.) between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and the Steele Lane Community Center (415 Steele Lane) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

City officials urged residents to check on people who are elderly, sick or do not have air conditioning.

The Cloverdale Police Department sent out a Nixle alert about the heat with several tips on staying cool. The message urged people to avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day, stay in air-conditioned rooms, avoid strenuous activities, wear light clothing and drink water.

For residents who don’t have air conditioning, police officials recommended opening windows and doors at night to cool a house and shutting them at sunrise. They also suggested closing curtains, using fans and taking cold showers.

Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, and the weather service is forecasting a weekend cooling trend.

Santa Rosa’s high temperature is expected to be 93 on Saturday — about 5 degrees cooler than Friday — and 79 on Sunday.

The normal temperature for this week in Santa Rosa is 80 degrees, weather service data show.

