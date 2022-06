Two teenagers police say were involved in the May 19 shooting following a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School are headed to trial on felony weapons charges. Shaakir Abdulwahab, 18, and Jacqui Hill, 18, appeared in a Kent County courtroom Monday morning for preliminary hearings on two felony charges each. They have both been charged with carrying a concealed weapon (a handgun), as well as a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a weapon-free school zone.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO