$100M mineral manufacturing facility coming to Stillwater

Stillwater, OK

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, state leaders and company representatives announced Thursday a first-of-its-kind critical minerals manufacturing facility is coming to Stillwater.

USA Rare Earth, LLC, is set to invest more than $100 million in developing the Stillwater facility, which will develop products with numerous applications, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, mobile electronic devices and military hardware.

The factory will convert rare earth oxides into metals, magnets and other specialty material.

USA Rare Earth, LLC, controls and operates the Round Top Heavy Rare Earth, Lithium and Critical Minerals Project in Hudspeth County, Texas. Round Top contains 13 of the 35 minerals deemed “critical” by the Department of the Interior.

Production in Oklahoma is expected to start in 2023.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who was in attendance Thursday, posted “The U.S. relies almost entirely on China for rare earth minerals. They control 90% of the world’s supply. Today, we are taking steps to change that. I’m thrilled USA Rare Earth chose Oklahoma for the first US-based rare earth metal manufacturing facility.”

