Applegate, Or. — With the official start of summer almost here, Applegate Valley Fire District and volunteers are advising residents of safety practices while at the river. “We have four of these life jacket loaner stations installed, one is at McKee Bridge, there are two here at Cantrall Buckly, one on each side of the river and then one at the Bureau Land Management recreation site in Provolt,” said Trevor Peterson, volunteer engineer with Applegate Valley Fire District & president of the volunteer association.

APPLEGATE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO